Barely three days after a sex tape of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was leaked on social media, famous Nigerian skit maker-turned-musician Oderhohwo Efe, best known as Carter Efe, has cried out that he is being blackmailed over a sex tape.

The 27-year-old singer stunned his fans after revealing on X platform (formerly known as Twitter) that he is being blackmailed with threats of his intimate tape release.

In a tweet posted on his account on Monday, the entertainer Warri-born entertainer wrote,

“I am here to publicly announce that I am being blackmailed and that my sex tape will be released soon.”

— CARTEREFE (@carterefe__) September 11, 2023

The Machala coroner didn’t share specifics about the video but clarified that someone was trying to release a private tape without his permission.

However, his post has been trailed with mixed reactions as many of his fans wonder if the comedian was being truthful or if he is only chasing clout with the trending Moyo’s leaked sex tape.

— CARTEREFE (@carterefe__) September 11, 2023

However, the actress has recently responded to the leaked sex tape, emphasising that the unidentified man in the video was her fiance.

Efe is not the only Nigerian celebrity who has faced blackmail threats on social media recently; many celebrities have suffered similar fates over time, though common among females, including Moyo Lawal and Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage revealed that she was being blackmailed over her Snapchat sex tape in October 2021. She talked about the attempt to blackmail her during an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 in New York, noting that the blackmailer demanded a monetary ransom from her.

Aside from Tiwa, Toke Makinwa, in 2020, was threatened by some individuals who claimed to have some of her nude photos.

The media personality shared the email she received from the unidentified person, demanding a lump sum of money from her. However, luck ran out for the blackmailers as the said nude photos were edited photos of Ms Makinwa in a swimsuit, which she posted in 2018.

Similarly, in 2020, veteran Nigerian singer Salawa Abeni, popularly called Waka Queen, was also threatened by a blackmailer claiming to have her unclad photos.

The Waka Queen shared screenshots of her conversation with the blackmailer online after he demanded money or would make the photos go viral. It was later discovered that a 19-year-old was behind the blackmail, and he was arrested.

