PremiumTrust Bank is to celebrate Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s first anniversary in office with a play on Adekunle Fajuyi, the late military governor of the old Western Region.

The play, a collaborative effort with the Duke of Shomolu Productions, a theatrical plays producing outfit, chronicles the last hours of Mr Fajuyi, who paid the supreme sacrifice for loyalty and country.

Mr Fajuyi, a colonel at the time of his death, fought to protect then military head of state, General Aguiyi Ironsi, in the 1966 counter-coup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the coup claimed Ironsi’s life, who fell on 29 July 1966.

“Fajuyi gave his life for his country; he gave his life for loyalty and country,” Mr Joseph Edgar, Chairman of Duke of Shomolu Productions, famous for producing historical plays. Following the highly successful showing of Zik, which attracted high-profile guests such as the respected Obi of Onitsha, the widow of Nigeria’s first President, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, we are presenting the story of Fajuyi.

“The story shall be presented through brilliant dances to capture our super storytelling motives. As Governor of the Western Region, Fajuyi sacrificed his life during the counter-coup to protect then Head of State, Aguiyi Ironsi, and ensure the country’s unity. This heroic action is showcased in the play, written and directed by famed Prof. Rasaki Bakare, current Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture.

It featured 70 performers and iconic actors Yemi Shodimu and Barbara Soky in the lead roles. Fajuyi will be staged in both Ekiti and Lagos.

The statement said that Dele Oye, the national president of NACCIMA, would give an opening remark to support PremiumTrust Bank’s efforts toward a solid Nigerian economy and promoting national unity.

READ ALSO:

NAN reports that the Duke of Shomolu Foundation has provided Nigerians with plays that chronicled the country’s history over the last seven years.

The statement quoted Mofoluwake Edgar, managing director of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, saying that the stories had attracted more than 300,000 attendees and told stories of notable personalities via plays like Awo, Jakande and Ogiame Erejuwa.

Other plays were on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Sardauna of Sokoto, and Ahmadu Bello, among others.

It added that PremiumTrust Bank is excited to work closely with the Duke of Shomolu Foundation to bring the Fajuyi story to Nigerians during national rebirth.

Mr Oyebanji will attend the Ekiti showing held on 14 October, while Lagos takes its turn on the 5th of November.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

