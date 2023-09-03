During a concert tagged Unbarred, commemorating the 2023 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), many attendees walked out when the guest singer, Habeeb Okikiola, AKA Portable, mounted the stage.

The event was held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

It is the tradition of the conference organisers to invite a guest artiste during the concert. Previous editions featured performances by 2baba, Olamide, Wande Coal, Teni, Brymo, Falz, Ruger, Nini, and Bez.

Portable’s arrival on stage was met with mixed reactions. Some lawyers walked out of the event, claiming that Portable’s lifestyle was unbefitting for the event.

Responding to the outcry, Akorede Lawal, NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, linked Portable’s presence at the event to Obi Cubana’s partnership with the programme as the headline sponsor.

Nollywood actor robbed in South Africa

Famous actor Timini Egbuson, best known for his work on Elevator Baby and Introducing the Kujus, recently uploaded a CCTV video online that showed robbers carting away his possessions in Cape Town, South Africa.

This incident occurred on the first day of his trip. In his post, he expressed gratitude to God that his passport and watches were with him, and he was not present during the robbery as one of the robbers allegedly had a knife.

Fans were quick to sympathise with the actor over the unfortunate incident, but he made it clear that he did not publicly announce his experience out of pity but out of gratitude.

Real Warri Pikin reflects on weight loss journey

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, Real Warri Pikin, opened up about her weight loss surgery. In a YouTube video, she said she chose to get weight loss surgery due to some health challenges.

She said after regular visits to the gym and futile dieting efforts, she resolved to get the fat removed. According to the actress, the surgery was her best decision ever. She lost over 60kg, making her feel much healthier and more comfortable in her skin.

Furthermore, she appreciated the support she received from her family and friends, especially her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha.

“So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me to say I must do weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me,” she said.

At the end of the video, she encouraged people struggling with their weight to seek help and to note that weight loss surgery is not the only option.

TG Omori calls out Trace TV Award

Organisers of the Trace TV Award, an annual award ceremony celebrating the best in African music and entertainment, have been accused of ignoring music video directors during its nomination and voting processes.

This accusation was made by music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, AKA TG Omori, who has worked with Wizkid and Burna Boy. He accused the organisers of not being inclusive, especially for music video directors, in comparison with international award ceremonies like BET.

“I’m very disappointed that the Trace TV Awards have again ignored the video director category. Video directors are the ones who bring artists’ visions to life, and we deserve to be recognised for our work.

“The Trace TV Awards need to wake up and smell the coffee. Video directors are an essential part of the music industry, and we deserve to be recognised,” he tweeted.

Rema sparks dating rumours

There is widespread speculation online regarding the nature of the relationship between Marvin signee Divine Ikubor, a.k.a. Rema, and American singer Justin Skye. The two singers have sparked dating rumours after a video of them was released online at a birthday party.

The birthday party in Skye’s honour showed her sitting in front of a cake which was in front of Rema. Their body language reminded online users of her presence during Rema’s 21st birthday celebration in 2021.

While neither party has made an official statement on the assumed romantic situation, dating rumours continue to trail them.

Bobrisky bashes arrested gay men

Following the recent arrest of alleged homosexuals in Delta State, Bobrisky has lashed out at them.

“Hey guys, I want to quickly address the group of guys who were arrested in Delta. You see, this class is not meant for everyone. But I firmly believe you can learn from those examples.

“Firstly, there’s a law passed against you guys that says you can’t marry yourself in this country. Why the hell did you all call yourselves together to organise a wedding? You all deserve how you were treated,” he said.

“If you feel you are in love with your partner and want to be together, why not relocate to where you are welcome?” She wrote in an Instagram statement.

Degeneral’s controversial views on dating

Skitmaker Degeneral has joined the ranks of Nigerian celebrities who have offered opinions on dating. However, his take was met with many unfavourable responses.

In a video, he spoke about how he doesn’t like to date girls who are 24 years old because they put pressure on their boyfriends to get married. He further revealed that he only dates 18-year-old girls and breaks up with them before or once they turn 24.

An Instagram user, ab_phill, commented, “He is looking for young, naive girls to manipulate.”

Another user, ablessoo, said, “Some men are like this until they have daughters and start forming protectors.”

Yul Edochie offers marital advice

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, known for the controversies surrounding his marriage, in a Facebook post, said that marriage is not a do-or-die affair.

It’s unclear the inspiration behind the post, but critics say it may be related to his failed first marriage and his colleague, Bolanle Ninolowo’s failed marriage.

“Marriage is a beautiful thing; don’t let anyone discourage you. If you dream of getting married, go ahead and achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage, but there is no laid-down, proven formula.

“You can marry someone you dated for ten years, and the marriage won’t last. You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage. And most times, the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media. Only the couple knows exactly what went wrong.

“Marriage is also not a do-or-die affair. Try to make it work; if it doesn’t, it won’t end the world. Wish yourselves well and move on. Some journeys last forever, while others have to end for others to begin. Love and peace always.”

Bolanle Ninalowo’s ex-wife deactivates Instagram account.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how actor Bolanle Ninalowo announced his split from his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo. Following the shocking news, Bunmi deactivated her Instagram account, reportedly on Friday.

Bolanle went public with the news of their separation while she maintained silence.

The couple reportedly met in 2004 and got married in 2007. They have two children together, a boy and a girl.

Before this development, the actor and his wife were said to have separated over infidelity claims in 2019 but reconciled in 2021.

On Friday, the actor made his announcement via an official statement on his Instagram.

The actor admitted that it was a sad reality for him and his children, but it was necessary for a peaceful future.

