Why government should scrap NYSC – Actress Kate Henshaw

On Wednesday, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw called for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme. She said this after eight NYSC members were recently kidnapped along a highway in Zamfara State.

The 52-year-old actress tweeted, “It’s time to scrap this idea since corp members can’t travel within this country without delay! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas. Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically.”

Drawing from her personal experience during her service in the North, the actress contrasted a past where travel was safe nationwide.

‘Burna Boy is right, only a few of us make music with substance’ – BNXN

Afrobeats musician Daniel Benson, best known as BNXN, has buttressed Burna Boy’s controversial statement that most Nigerian artists make music without “substance.”

Burna Boy sparked controversy after insinuating in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that Afrobeats is nothing and has no lyrical substance.

BNXN, Reacting during an Instagram live session, said, “You see why I connect so much with Burna Boy is because he is so different. When I listened to him, and I listened to anyone else, you could see that he was doing his own thing.

“Same thing when you listen to me. Except you want to be whining yourself, sha. What we are doing here, you can’t get it anywhere else. I promise you. It’s only a few of us [artistes] that are real and doing this music thing with proper substance and having something to say in it.”

I was only five when Psquare released ‘Bizzy Body’ – Rudeboy’s girlfriend reveals

Ivy Ifeoma, the 23-year-old girlfriend of Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has revealed that she was five years old when the group released their hit song, ‘Bizzy Body.

She said this on her TikTok page after sharing a video of herself dancing to ‘Bizzy Body’, which prompted a curious fan to inquire about her age when the song was a hit.

The fan wrote, “How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit?”

In response to the question, Ms Ifeoma wrote “5.”

In December 2022, the singer Paul Okoye, 42, introduced Ms Ifeoma to the public as his girlfriend. He unveiled her a year after he divorced from his wife, Anita.

‘If Chacha Eke weren’t my friend, I’d be happily divorced man’ – Austin Faani

Austin Faani, the husband of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke-Faani, has disclosed that their relationship’s strength lies in their close friendship bond.

He said this during a recent outreach organised by a mental health foundation owned by his wife. There, he delved into the numerous sacrifices he’d made for her and their marriage during those times she battled with mental illness.

READ ALSO:

The film producer said, “Some people will say, ‘Austin, you’re strong o! You’re a strong man. And I’ll be like, ‘Oh! Really?” What I did mean was that I was strong. Okay!

“But I think I did what I did for my friend. I’ve told her several times that if I weren’t married to you, maybe I’d be one of those happily divorced men. I’m telling you the truth.”

Gov Makinde presents N70m Prado SUV to Singer Saheed Osupa

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV to famous Fuji musician Saheed Osupa.

Osupa revealed this in an Instagram post where he was captured behind the wheels of his new car, serenading the governor for his wonderful gesture.

The clip displayed the moment the 54-year-old Fuji maestro was presented with the vehicle by representatives of the Oyo state governor.

The grey-coloured exotic automobile is reportedly worth N70m.

Bobrisky acquires “new body”

Nigerian socialite Okuneye Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has flaunted his newly “acquired body” on Instagram.

The controversial crossdresser released photos of his post-BBL-surgery body on Instagram to the shock of his followers.

It is not the first time Bobrisky has undergone cosmetic surgery. In May 2021, he had a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery to make him appear feminine.

However, Bobisrky, born a male as Okuneye Idris but prefers to be addressed as a woman, has got people talking about his latest enhancement surgery.

Meanwhile, the newly ‘acquired curves’ of Bobrisky have been causing a social media roar since he released the pictures.

James Brown, his biggest rival, urged him to take things easy.

Week 5 BBNaija Updates

The Big Brother Naija All Stars has continued to stir more drama this past week.

Neo and Tolanibaj have been sharing romantic moments since the beginning of the reality show.

But on Thursday, things went south, as Neo penned a heartfelt break-up message.

In the letter, the reality star appreciated Tolanibaj and urged her to continue being herself.

However, Tolanibaj surprised BBNaija viewers after she refused to agree to the breakup.

She also tried to convince Neo to change his mind in the restroom.

“This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome. This thing that you want to quit, I’m not quitting it,” she said.

Meanwhile, comments made by one of the housemates of the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars edition, Seyi Awolowo, have triggered many concerns.

Seyi had claimed during a conversation with Whitemoney after the Saturday night party that he had opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have sex with other people’s daughters.

Though he has apologised, the comments have since sparked controversy on social media, with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, condemning his statement in its totality.

The agency, in a post on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse”.

Yemi Alade survives car crash

Famous Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has survived a car accident in Spain.

The singer, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, disclosed that the accident happened between Barcelona and Benicassim.

While appreciating God for keeping her and her crew alive, she noted that she only lost a nail.

“We were in a car crash at 12:06 (noon), somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain.

“I also experienced a minor medical emergency after performing on stage seven hours after the incident on the same day.

“Life is for the living. I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah Jireh said no. It all happened suddenly, but nothing is too sudden for God.

“I only lost a nail. The blood of Jesus spoke for us. His Grace is more than sufficient.”

Early Diagnosis would have saved Sound Sultan – 2Baba

Legendary Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia, best known as 2Baba, has insinuated that an early diagnosis would have saved his late friend and singer, Sound Sultan, who died of throat cancer in 2021.

He said when the ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner was sick, they initially thought it was malaria.

He also blamed the poor health system in Nigeria for the late and incorrect diagnosis.

The veteran singer said this in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo.

He said, “For a long time, I did not want to accept that fact; it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late. We thought it was malaria; he did tests in Nigeria. But I don’t want to get into all that.”

Sound Sultan died in the United States on 11 July 2021, aged 44, shortly after he was diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, also known as cancer of the throat.

“Come up with a national theme song” – Arts Minister tells Nigerian artistes

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, has called on songwriters and music artists across the six geopolitical zones to develop a theme song for the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said the song would help strengthen the citizens’ belief in the Nigerian project.

The Minister said that one of her critical plans in the immediate future is to have a National theme Song for the Nigerian brand; she, therefore, encouraged Nigerian Songwriters and Music artists from the Six Geopolitical Zones of the Country to begin to think that direction.

Musa-Musawa also promised to do her best to rebrand Nigeria’s image.

The Minister maintained that the Country can no longer be associated with negativity such as poverty, fraud, terrorism, and other forms of criminality.

Socialite Farida Abdulkadir’s estranged husband breaks silence

Demola Odulaja, the estranged husband of socialite Farida Abdulkabir, aka Farida Sobowale, has accused her of ending their marriage.

Mr Odulaja broke his silence almost two weeks after his estranged wife attempted to plunge into a lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, last Thursday.

She was, however, stopped by passers-by.

In an interview with a Yoruba social commentator, ArewaTopeFamous, on Tuesday on Instagram Live, Mr Odulaja alleged Farida was promiscuous and covetous.

Mr Odulaja said he and Farida had known each other for 20 years, but their relationship became unstable due to her “unrestrained and promiscuous way of living.”

He alleged they were in a sexual relationship even when she married her ex-husband, Tunde Sobowale, with whom she bore her three children.

The London-based businessman further alleged that Farida indiscriminately visited his brother, who lived close to them often and even stayed there for hours without justifying her action.

When asked what he thought about Farida’s allegation that he was a gigolo, Odulaja said, “I am incredibly wealthy. I live in a 22-bedroom mansion in Gbagada.

“I am not a gigolo. I come from a wealthy home and have been flying first class long before now; people know me well in London.”

He added, “When I moved to Nigeria from London in 2009, Farida met me in Lagos in 2010. That same year, I took her to China to start an importation business, which, of course, yielded results and was the beginning of her travelling.”

Odulaja refused to comment on the allegation that Farida single-handedly financed their wedding last year with N100m

I’ve not seen my kids in seven years” – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has caused a stir online as he hinted at being a deadbeat father.

The 47-year-old media personality, in a live video with comedian Julius Agwu, revealed that he has not seen his kids in seven years.

Daddy Freeze was married to Opeyemi, and their union produced two kids. They divorced in 2014 over allegations of adultery and domestic violence.

The controversial OAP further stated that the only number his children’s mother gave him to contact them was her number.

Despite it all, Daddy Freeze stated that he was fine, irrespective of his situation.

He said there was no need to be worried about him and prayed that his children were safe and well.

‘Steve Harvey told me he and his wife are okay’ – Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko has debunked rumours that American TV host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, are headed for a divorce.

Unconfirmed reports say Marjorie cheated on him with his bodyguard and demanded N400m in divorce settlement.

The lawmaker said he reached out to Steve when he heard the rumour, and the latter debunked the news.

The publicity-loving senator, on Saturday, shared photos on Instagram of himself and his wife, Regina Daniels, with Steve and his wife.

His caption read, “Fake news has been taken to new heights worldwide, which is unfortunate. We experience this practically every day; we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, and and and and and and we had to contact Him. He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay, and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together, and we wish them all the best”.

Steve and Marjorie have been married since 2007 and have seven children.”

