One cannot deny how the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija all-stars have been dishing controversial content, from forced ships trying to sail to ass-kissing and clashes, all in one week.

On Sunday night, in a shocking twist, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed a new twist and heightened suspense during the fake eviction show.

Ebuka disclosed the upcoming changes to the eviction process of housemates to take the show’s format to unprecedented heights.

He said, “Starting next week, we will have judges on this show, a jury from Big Brother composed of ex-Big Brother housemates. Big Brother informed me that four eviction juries would advance every Sunday.

“I’ll present them with the bottom housemate based on the votes, and the jury will deliberate and decide who should be evicted”.

He noted that the experience of the housemates of what it’s like to live in the house is expected to bring an unprecedented level of insight and drama to the eviction process.

Ebuka further expressed his anticipation to see what the process would be like. However, he promised, “It will be something you’ve never seen before.”

Meanwhile, with the jury in place, it means that the viewers’ votes will solely determine the fate of the housemates.

Hermes pleads

Shortly after Ebuka’s revelation, Big Brother Naija 2022 star Hermes Iyele took to his social media to publicly appeal to Big Brother Naija organisers.

Via a short video posted on his official Twitter page, the reality star desperately urged Biggie and the show’s organisers, Multichoice, to call him to be part of the All-Stars season housemates in the jury.

According to him, he misses Big Brother, and he’s sure he is missed, too, so they should pick up his call and get him in.

The Level Up star also added that he has a lot to bring on the show and would love to display how much going on the show last year changed his life.

He said, “I want to show how much you changed my life. Get me in there. I even got my hair done. I don’t know, but I need to be there.

“Everybody in there is my person, but Baba mo fe wor beye sha. Multichoice, pick up your call and call me. Big Brother, call me,’’ he added.

Reactions

With the new announcement to make ex-housemates the eviction jury, the suspense has increased for the viewers, who eagerly anticipate the revelation of the ex-housemates who will form the prestigious eviction jury.

Undoubtedly, the uncertainty surrounding the jury members adds an electrifying element to the show. However, many are against the decision.

That's good but bigbrother should not down play fans votes. If fans votes Neo for instance, l think it will be wrong for the jury to cancel it because… after all the ex- hm also hv their favourites. — vera (@VeronicaMadu1) July 30, 2023

To me its a very wrong idea,what if it is someone they don't like and that person stands the chance of winning through his or her massive fan base. One individual will now come and remove the person. This is totally a no for me — 🇱🇷🇩🇪Akuzurumba(Ada Nnewi south) (@AngietechW) July 30, 2023

That's a bad idea.

Don't spoil the game.

So fan will vote and ex housemates will determine who goes home?

Arhh biggie, that bad Biko. — Ceec's lover and Spartan ⚔️⚔️ (@NobleJuliet) July 30, 2023

The show just started, any wrong decision you take will cause a distraction. The viewers capacity will reduce. If your jury mistakenly remove Ceec, Mercy or Uriel from the show someone like me will never be interested in watching let alone voting. — Suzy_king (@chizzy_isaac) July 30, 2023

Bad idea. The Housemates should know the people Judging them. Ceece and Alex are still carrying beefs for 5 years plus. Who knows if a Judge is carrying a long standing beef against a current house mate. Again, BAD IDEA — VOTE WITH SENSE (@Easy_Jejely) July 31, 2023

Good idea! But to protect the integrity of the show, the jury selection process should be based on equity and transparency. I'll suggest a 12-member jury with two members (preferably of the opposite sex) from each season. This is to prevent a partial verdict from the jury. — Efe Fred (@EfeFred253840) July 30, 2023

So if Mercy & Pere (For Instance) got the lowest vote

And Mercy came Last, these useless Jury’s can choose to remove Pere. Nahhh this ain’t cool at all. — PRAI$3 (@lostboy__01) July 30, 2023

People forget that big brother is also part of the game though not competing for the money. Election Jury and nominating for housemates to stay is a game changer. Biggie will make more money and at the same neutralize over confident housemates or fanbases. — Pharoh💎VBD||VBA+ (@BPharoh) July 30, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

