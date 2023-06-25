Trinity Guy to appear in court on Monday

Following the call for his arrest over offensive skits, controversial prankster Abdullahi Adisa aka Trinity Guy, will be charged in court on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, last week, made repeated calls for the arrest of the prankster.

After showing up at the police station in Ibadan and questioning, Mr Adejobi announced that Trinity Guy would be charged in court on Monday.

“He will surely be charged to court on Monday. We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case,” he said.

Kcee rebrands

It’s a new dawn for singer Kingsley Okonkwo, who has decided to switch his brand by wearing a mask in what he termed Lagbaja 2.0.

In an interview with HipTV, the singer said he decided to mask his face to present a new version of himself.

He said, “Me wearing my mask, I’m all masked up. It’s just a new Kcee. It’s a new season of dum dum, and I just decided to cover my face.

“You guys have been seeing my face for almost 24/25 years. This time, I chose to cover it up and give it some Lagbaja 2.0, Kcee 2.0.”

Burna Boy, 1st African to hit 1 billion Audiomack plays

Grammy-winning artiste Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has continued his record-setting streak on as music streaming platform; Audiomack announced him as the first African artiste to hit one billion streams on its platform.

“Congratulations, Burna Boy, on becoming the first African Artist to hit 1 billion Audiomack streams,” Audiomack tweeted.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy made history when he became the first African performer to headline a solo show in a stadium in the UK, according to Rolling Stone UK.

Banky W’s alleged affair

All fingers point to actor, producer and musician Banky W as a controversial blogger, Gistlover made a cryptic post on Saturday.

Taking to social media, Gistlover posted, alleging that a famous musician/politician had gotten his side chic pregnant.

Gistlover alleged that the singer had been having an on-and-off relationship with his ‘bestie’ before he married. After two abortions, the said lover is pregnant again, and this time is willing to go public with their affair, according to Gistlover.

The report has made the politician-cum musician top Twitter and Instagram

trends non-stop. Consequently, Banky W and his wife, Adesua, have limited comments on their social media handles.

BBN: Phyna and Chichi debacle

With the Big Brother Naija reunion underway, the winner of the 2022 edition, Phyna, on Thursday, accused her co-housemate Chichi of abandoning her husband and children in Benin.

In a messy exchange with Chichi, Phyna also accused her of undergoing body-enhancing surgery.

However, another housemate, Hermes Iyele, said Phyna lied about Chichi.

BB Naija’s Maria announces pregnancy

Former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate Maria Chike, to the surprise of her followers, announced that she is pregnant. The reality TV star announced on her Instagram account on Friday.

In a post on her Instagram page, Maria shared a clip of herself revealing her baby bump. She captioned it, “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you.”

Many have said that she is pregnant with a married man.

I Go Dye sued

Famous comedian Francis Agoda aka I Go, Dye, has been taken to court by entertainment firm Akinlolu Jenkins & Company Ltd over an alleged breach of contract before the Lagos High Court in Ikeja presided over by Justice A.M.Lawal.

In the statement of claim, the claimant said it contracted the comedian, under the name Style Seaside Entertainment Ltd, in December 2017 for a performance at a concert in London, United Kingdom, on 20 May 2018.

According to the claimant, having paid the comedian the sum of £3,000 for his performance, he violated the agreement by performing in London on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2018, contrary to the deal that he should not perform at any other concert before his performance at the May 20, 2018 concert.

The claimant further said that I Go Dye did not advertise the concert on his social media handles, adding that he stopped responding to its calls and text messages.

Singer, Shallipopi bags two years for internet fraud

Famous singer Shallipopi and five others have been sentenced to two years imprisonment for internet fraud

Convicted alongside Shallipopi are Joel Kator (aka Alfred Hudson), Abdul-Azeez Suleiman Temidayo (aka Miss Katie Official), Favour Chidiogo Emmanuel (aka Kate Banks), John Joseph (aka Avail Hollywood) and Bethel Makuochukwu ( aka Violetqmartinez).

They all pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them. Consequently, the prosecuting counsel, M.E Eimonye, M. Arumeni, M.U Gadaka and K.S Ogunlade, urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment, each with the option of fines.

In addition, they are to forfeit all electronic gadgets, furniture and other items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Davido reacts to baby mama rumours

Once again, Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is entangled in another baby mama saga.

Earlier, rumours that the ‘Unavailable’ singer is expecting another child with one of his baby mamas, who are already heavily pregnant, hit the mills.

Davido has now broken his silence on social media amid the rumours which caused himself and his wife, Chioma, to trend.

Taking to his Twitter page, he shared a simple message; “Over Dem All.”

He also responded to a Twitter user who inquired about his wife’s whereabouts, Chioma.

“In her husband’s house,” he responded.

Drama Devil: Rita Edochie lashes out at Judy Austin

Actress Rita Edochie has called out her brother Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin,

In a post on her Instagram page, Ms Rita referred to Ms Judy as a drama devil, noting that their father, Pete Edochie, is not her father-in-law.

“So stop claiming and deceiving people because he did not approve of it. Have you taken your time to find out what happened? They were living peacefully before a forbidden fruit was eaten by now drama king that was given by the drama devil. Happy Sunday from us,” she wrote.

