The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has been awarded the ‘Most Literary Supportive Public Servant’ by the Abuja Writers Forum (AWF).

Presenting the award in Abuja, the Director of the AWF, Emman Shehu, described Mr Sylva as ‘a noble promoter of the arts whose passion for literature is intense and true’.

Mr Shehu thanked Mr Sylva for attending the February 2020 Guest Writer Session. He commended Mr Sylva, a poet in his free time, for keeping up the good work of developing Nigerian literature.

As a response, Mr Sylva thanked the AWF for the recognition and reminisced on his childhood dream of becoming a writer.

Mr Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, has dozens of unpublished collections of poems, has sponsored the publication of many books, supported writing residencies, and encouraged many rising talents, especially in the literary sphere.

