After a COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Abuja Writers’ Forum (AWF) re-launches the iconic Guest Writer Session on 24 June with three authors- Kabura Zakama, Jibrin Baba Ndace and Michaela Moye.

Born and raised in Garkida, Adamawa State, Kabura Zakama started writing poems at a tender age to express himself.

He has been published in several anthologies, and his first collection of poems, “The Man Lived”, won the 1999 ANA Poetry Prize. His second collection, “Chant of the Angry”, was shortlisted for the 2022 ANA Poetry Prize.

Mr Zakama, an international development and humanitarian practitioner working in North-east Nigeria, sees poetry as a calling but is better known as a promoter of literature focusing on young writers and writing in indigenous languages.

He started Kairos Tablets and Scrolls Limited, a literary enterprise tasked with ‘bringing back the book better.’

Jibrin Baba Ndace, an award-winning journalist, was the former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State (2015-2019). With a career in both Journalism and Public Relations spanning over a decade, Mr Ndace has distinguished himself as a Public Affairs commentator, Media Consultant, Youth Vanguard and Peace Advocate and was carefully designated as one of the global change agents in countering violent extremism and hate speech within the social media space.

A 2002 graduate of English from Bayero University, (BUK) Kano, North-west Nigeria, he was born on 17 August 1974.

He started his journalism career with The Market Magazine, a Business, Policy and Economy Magazine, which debuted in 2004. Within this period, he was also the Personal Assistant to the publisher of The Market magazine and Managing Director of Bifocal Communications Limited, who was variously Chairman of the Kaduna Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, as well as vice president, Public Relations Consultant of Nigeria, PRCAN.

Both assignments exposed Jibrin to PR-related activities such as event management, crisis management, reputation management, branding, media relations and corporate social responsibilities.

On 13 May 2023, Mr Ndace launched three books – “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai”, “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command,” and “The Lonely Grave”, a collection of poems.

Born in Kaduna to parents from South-west Nigeria, Michaela Moye studied Law at the University of Abuja. She is an experienced communication consultant with a demonstrated history of working in international development. She is an astute poet, voice-over artist, writer, editor, radio personality and social impact advocate.

Her published book is a collection of poems and short stories titled “Relived” and was a literary nominee for the I Am Nigeria Award.

Apart from the readings, there will be live music and a new feature – Storytelling. The Guest Writer Session runs from 4-7 p.m. and is open to the public and holds at the International Institute of Journalism, behind The Father’s Church, Jahi, Abuja,

A.D.Dabra,

Publicity Secretary,

08023117473,

abujawriters@gmail.com

