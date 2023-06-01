HARRY BELAFONTE 1922- 2023

“I am not an artist who became an activist;

I am an activist who became an artist”

His voice stirred tall reverberations

In the symphony of a waking world, its colour-

Ful timbre so resonant of the Caribbean forest

In that voice lived a pot of honey

A veritable vial of vinegar

And an amplitude which surprised the wind

From the swing-and-sway of the calypso king

To the rich-rounded tonalities from the roots

Of the African tongue, his singing

Found the way to the human heart

His mind in constant communion

With all that was wise – and just

No hollow ‘global icon’, this Maestro

For him, ‘star power’ was conscience power

Injustice had no other beside its odious name

And so he never forgot those crowded ghettoes

And their shoeless kids, the ugliness of evil

And the indispensability of Freedom

With defiant fidelity he called Castro

By his proper name, and was never shy

Of the proclamation of Mandela’s Mandate

So unforgettable

His winsome ways

The riveting magic of his presence

Farewell, Long-Distance Maestro

Tell Good MLK and Relentless Robeson

It’s Not Yet Uhuru**

*Martin Luther King

** Title of the autobiography of Oginga Odinga, Kenyan leader, nationalist, and politician.

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

