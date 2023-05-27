Movie magic works for all ages, and children are not left out. Children-centric movies ranging from animated tales, princess stories, superhero adventures, car racing or even musicals never fail to enthral.

These animations serve as a lens through which children can view the world, learn new things, and be inspired despite their entertaining style. This is why the genre is a fan favourite for children.

In the spirit of the Children’s Day Celebration, PREMIUM TIMES explores six must-see animarionsimage0.jpeg that cut across all ages on Showmax to spice up the celebration.

Jay Jay: The Chosen One

This Nigerian animated 13-episode series revolves around the childhood of Legendary footballer Augustine “Jayjay” Okocha. The cartoon follows the life of an 11-year-old boy who dreams of representing his school at a prestigious football tournament with a team made up of his group of friends.

The series, which was released on April 6th, 2023, captures Jay Jay’s passion for football, as well as his love for the animal kingdom. He fights against illegal poaching, which bestows him with superpowers. The series is relevant as it helps children see themselves through its significant themes- adventure and sports.

Meanwhile, Jay: The Chosen One is voiced by Prince Unigwe, who plays Jay Jay. Other cast members include Chinedu Ikedieze, Samuel Ajibola, Eric Obinna, Mena Sodje, Lexan Peter, and Pamilerin Ayodeji.

Minions

Minions is a 2015 American computer-animated comedy cartoon directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda and written by Brian Lynch; it stars the voices of Coffin as the Minions (including Kevin, Stuart, and Bob), Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan, Jennifer Saunders, and is narrated by Geoffrey Rush.

Minions is an interesting kiddie show that leaves children laughing. The animated comedy adventure film told the story of small, yellow pill-shaped creatures existing since the beginning of time and was made only to serve history’s most evil masters. Three of the Minions, Kevin, Stuart and Bob, begin searching for a replaceable cruel master after accidentally killing all those in history.

Paw Patrol (Seasons 1-8)

PAW Patrol is a Canadian computer-animated children’s television series created by Keith Chapman, which premiered on Nickelodeon in the United States on August 12, 2013. It focuses on a young boy named Ryder, who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs known as the PAW Patrol. They go on an adventure mission together to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay and surrounding areas.

READ ALSO:

Each dog is designed with specific skills based on emergency services professions, such as a firefighter, a police officer, and an aviation pilot. They live in doghouses that transform into customized vehicles when they are going on their missions. They also have special hi-tech backpacks, which contain tools relating to their assigned jobs.

Blaze and the Monster Machines (SJeff Borkin and Ellen Martin create Blaze and the monster machine. It tells the story of AJ, an 8-year-old techie who drives monster-truck Blaze, regarded as the top racer in Axle City. The two go on adventures that have them taking on problems involving science and math.

They have to surpass the challenges created by Blaze’s rival, Crusher, a tractor-trailer that will do anything to win other vehicles. The animated series is regarded as a TV show for preschoolers to comprehensively cover areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

Superworm

Superworm is super-long and super-strong worm who always saves the day. However, he gets captured by an evil Wicked Lizard when he gets too full of himself. Who will save him?

It is an animated adaptation of the bestselling picture-book of the same name by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Superworm was directed by South Africans Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, the voice cast includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) as the narrator, Emmy nominee Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) as Superworm, and Ghanaian-British actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Mary Poppins Returns) as the Wizard Lizard.

The Smeds and the Smoos

South Africans Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler directed The Smeds and the Smoos, which was adapted by South African Julia Smuts Louw from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling picture-book of the same name.

The Smeds and The Smoos tells the story of two warring families whose children, Bill and Janet, fall in love and run away together. They are pursued by their grandparents, Grandfather Smed (comedian Bill Bailey) and Grandmother Smoo (Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton), the two young aliens lead their families on a chase across space. They give them the opportunity to find out they have more in common than they think.

They are currently streaming on Showmax!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

