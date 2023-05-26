The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has held what is being touted as the biggest inauguration concert in the country.

Weeks back, APC’s National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal, announced the free concert to appreciate those who campaigned and voted for the party’s flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu, who emerged victorious at the recently held presidential elections beating three other major candidates, will be inaugurated as President of Nigeria on Monday.

The concert, held at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, was tagged Renewed Hope Concert, in line with APC’s campaign slogan.

Sighted at the concert was the president-elect, Bola Tinubu. He was accompanied by his deputy, Kashim Shettima, Pat Utomi, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and others.

Renewed Hope Concert

The 2023 general elections may have come and gone, but the residues of the animosity between the different parties generated during the election period are still being felt.

According to the organisers, the Renewed Hope Concert is expected to, among other things, douse the tension in the polity while also providing fun and networking opportunities to attendees, regardless of party affiliations.

The division created among Nigerian entertainers concerning their preferred candidates during the election period was not immediately visible in the list of performers.

Hosted by Seyilaw, the Renewed Hope Concert featured performances from artistes from different generations, including Pasuma, Naira Marley, Young Jon, Wande Coal, Waje, Skales, Iyanya, Chuddy K, Konga, Praiz, who rendered the national anthem, Fati Niger Artquake and Kcee among others.

It also featured energetic performances from new entrants into the Nigerian music scene, like Fireboy DML, Asake, Zinoleesky, Qdot, BNXN, and Seyi Vibez.

Buju happily joined Seyi Vibez on stage to perform “Gwagwalada” at the Renewed Hope Concert in Abuja.

pic.twitter.com/TZuxScNEIh — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) May 26, 2023

Interestingly, one of their peers, Odumodu Blvck, before the concert, made a post announcing that he turned down an offer to sing from the organisers.

“They tried to get me to perform at the inauguration. They did not do their research,” the ‘Declan Rice’ crooner posted on Instagram.

Musicians like Wande Coal, Naira Marley, Iyanya, Skales and Waje did not openly campaign for any candidate. On the other hand, Portable, who campaigned for the APC in one of the South Western states, was left out of the list of performers.

His omission has drawn the ire of the controversial artiste, who has had repeated run-ins with the police. It may not be unconnected with his public apology after performing at the APC campaign.

READ ALSO:

Also, while Kcee chose to be non-partisan, he was seen in the company of Seyi Tinubu, who was pivotal to the APC youth wing campaign, when the latter visited people in business and entertainers from Eastern Nigeria.

While other artistes took turns to entertain the audience with good songs, it was Timaya’s performance of his 2022 song, ‘Sweet Us’, that has kept the internet, particularly Twitter, busy.

Timaya’s ‘Sweet Us’ draws some of its lyrics from the famous phrase by Port Harcourt’s swanky governor, Nyesom Wike, whose second term ends following Monday,

“As e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem. As e dey pain dem, omo e dey sweet us,” was Governor Wike’s famous campaign slogan which Timaya turned into his lyrics.

The concert also featured cultural displays from various cultures nationwide.

Reactions

Expectedly, the Renewed Hope inauguration concert has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

As a fallout of the concert, a counter hashtag, #NigeriansDidNotVoteTinubu, trended on Twitter.

The Renewed Hope Concert is the talk of the town today. Abuja is feeling the energy.😁 — Theresa Tekenah 🇳🇬 (@TheresaTekenah) May 26, 2023

Seyi Tinubu didn't just give Agbado youths the best FREE CONCERT in Nigeria's history,he also gave out 6 brand new cars to people The peak for me was the Wheel Chairs he gave to our people with Special Disabilities,that got me teary🙂🙂 Bravo ST#RenewedHopeConcert pic.twitter.com/LRqpcLLoAm — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) May 26, 2023

It's just 3 days to Villa, and the Obidients are already having a very tough season.#RenewedHopeConcert will live rent free in their heads for many years to come. "The road to success is paved with doubters and haters." Renewed Hope is here! pic.twitter.com/RYxUbZm8VH — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) May 26, 2023

Abeg Artistes were paid to perform at an event, not to offer political endorsements, let's remember they have families & careers to build.

Do not set anyone up for unnecessary backlash! Elections are over….Let them go home and enjoy their paychecks in peace!… — Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) May 26, 2023

Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of Mr Tinubu and Mr Shettima as the President and Vice President of the country, the duo have been conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger, respectively.

The investiture occurred at the State House Conference Center in Abuja on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the federal government has directed the restriction of movements around Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration parade, from 2 p.m. on Friday till Tuesday.

The president-elect Bola Tinubu and his vice will be sworn in on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

