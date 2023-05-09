Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, on Saturday, commissioned its art gallery at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos.

The operators said the art gallery was opened to showcase Nigerian artists’ talent but also to help foster a community around the arts.

The gallery’s mission, they added, is to promote innovation and serve as a platform for young artists to interact with art enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

The artworks were mainly expressionistic, with themes ranging from nationalistic outlooks to some abstract paintings, photographs, installations, and metal sculptures around female adornment and beauty.

Shortly before the event officially began, Wilson Agu, the commissioning artist whose artworks feature prominently in the exhibition room, shared his inspiration and the significance of his works.

Mr Agu said the exhibited artworks are, fortunately, examples of his themes and work over the years and would serve as a standard for those who want to work with him and with Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

‘‘I see this place as the parlour of the state. When you decorate a parlour, you say something about yourself. When you have an art gallery in a facility like this, you communicate with people with travellers; you are saying as the parlour of the state. We have begun a process as we transform over the years. This will be a starting point’’.

He also commended the company’s chairman for transforming the space appreciably despite having never met him in person; he bought the idea so much that he provided the space.

Mr Agu said the gallery would enhance the aesthetic appeal of the airport as even passengers passing through the airport can now indulge in the beauty of art while waiting for their flights.

Vision

Reiterating that art has become a converging point of interest for Nigerians, the artist said the art gallery would eventually become a platform where art can live, thrive and interact with people.

‘‘There will be different aspects of this gallery. There will be a normal component where we will sell art, interact with it and expose it to the people. There will also be a place for collectors, but the most important thing is that we want to use this platform to celebrate our own and encourage people”, he said.

After viewing the artworks, Mr Babalakin commended the artists’ creativity in his remarks. He said the gallery, the first of its kind in Nigeria, would become a reference point in the sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th anniversary of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), which coincided with the gallery commissioning, Mr Babalakin said the decision to maintain global standards at the terminal boiled down to discipline and a deliberate plan to design it in a way that makes it function appropriately.

Babalakin said it’s easy for passengers to operate seamlessly at the MMA2 terminal because it was designed by some of the best architects in the world.

He also attributed the success of the MMA2 to the discipline the terminal operator enforces on passengers.

Guests at the gathering included aviation enthusiasts, artists and art enthusiasts like Pelu Awofeso and journalist Jahman Anikulapo.

