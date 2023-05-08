FOR KOLE OMOTOSO AT 80

(With the world still learning how to borrow a wondering leaf)

I

That number sounds so heavy

I can hardly lift it with my tongue

Its span springs a distance un-measurable

By the stretch of any ruler

The sun’s silent steps across

The infinity of the sky

The concourse of the clouds

Which drill and drop the rains

Night after night after night

We sleep in the songs

Which sleep in us, dance with the dawn

Whose drum provokes our day

We rise, unaware,

As those songs sizzle into see-suns

Stir into seasons when the tree’s green promise

Yellows into edible consumations

And the seeds which broke the sod

Laugh soundlessly at harvestide

Time always tells its story

Even when our ears are usurped by jubilant echoes

Unforgettable,

Those dusky days in Akure Oloyemekun

When Dawn lifted its delicate dust

And a new and complex day was born

II

You frolicked through that dawn

Distilled its dew

Rose above its grass

And foresaw its noon

Those were days of stirring drums

And soulful dances

Of songs which sewed the seasons*

Into skeins of wisdom and timeless wardrobes

Baked brave by the native sun

Your feathered heels embraced the world

From Ibadan-Ife to Edinburg, land of the Scotts

Then to our Caribbean of rooted bondings and kindred voices

When our fledgling letters cried out for a way

Out of History’s pit, yours was a clear

Refreshing voice in the chorus which pledged

Our commitment to the common good

The aching necessity of Positive Change,

And the possibilities of Hope

Values which build the Whole Person

Visions which enable the Future

In every brick of The Edifice is a story

Which foretells the blind bullets of The Combat

To Borrow a Wandering Leaf longs for a key

Which unlocks those Memories of Our Recent Boom

The Scales have not fallen from the eyes

Of those who pronounce The Curse

Season of Migration to the South

Surely needs a new compass

Having gone from The Theatrical Into Theatre

Our painted faces crave a million mirrors

The traffic between street and stage

Is loud with unquenchable visions

It is still Just Before Dawn

Countless seasons after the primal moon

Woza Africa. Behold your faithful Griot

As he joins the Venerable Conclave of Elders

*Riff on Sew the Old Days, Molara Ogundipe’s memorable collection of poems.

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

