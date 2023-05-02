Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

On Monday, Nigerian music stars, Tems and Burna Boy were present at the 2023 Met Gala, marking history as the first Nigerian stars to attend the high-profile fashion event.

The MET Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It is one of the most prominent fashion events in the world graced by high-profile celebrities, fashion industry insiders, and other influential figures from various fields.

Each year, the MET Gala has a different theme that serves as the basis for the fashion and art showcased at the event.

This year the 2023 Met Gala was themed ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer, creative director, artist and photographer who worked for several high-profile fashion houses, including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé, where he served as creative director and helped to revive the brands.

He was known for his innovative designs, his signature style of high-collared shirts and dark glasses and his modern styles seamlessly.

Lagerfeld passed away on 19 February 2019 at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most celebrated and revered figures in the fashion industry.

It is the first time we have seen Nigerian stars attend the annual fundraiser, and they did not fail to put on a show with their fashion moments.

Glamour

The Gala, known for its high fashion display, puts on the spotlight the best of designers from across the globe.

Celebrities come dressed in exclusive collections from Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, amongst other designers.

This year, Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy came in a custom regal blue and black outfit from Burberry.

Tems, who attended the Oscar Awards 2023 with a trending outfit, turned up in a Robert Wun dress that featured the work of Tems’ stylist, Dunsin Wright and fashion researcher, Kim Russell.

The event co-hosts were Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who walked the red carpet alongside celebrities.

In attendance were top actors, singers, athletes, models, and artists, including Asap Rocky and Rihanna, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Cardi B, Jenna Ortega, Marc Jacobs and Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian amongst the flux of celebrities present.

Criteria

The highly coveted event hosts 600 guests, but the criteria to get an invitation rest solely on Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who carefully curates the waiting list.

Once selected by Wintour, guests are expected to pay a ticket fee running into thousands of dollars.

In 2018, The New York Times reported that tickets cost $30,000 a piece at the time, and it ran about $275,000 to book a table at the event.

The New York Times says invitations are typically based on a person’s status. So, if you are the latest model, muse or significant talent in the world of fashion, film or music, you stand a chance of being able to get a ticket.

It was also reported that the event, which is a fundraising event, donates proceeds from ticket sales to the Costume Institute, the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself.

It is believed Burna Boy and Tems got an invite thanks to their star status and a solid North American public relations team who ensures they get invited to high-network entertainment and lifestyle events.

Both artistes have enjoyed a meteoric career rise in the last two years, positioning them as two of the brightest African artistes.

