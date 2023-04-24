Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

On Thursday in Lagos, Spotify brought together influencers, media, creators and visual artists to an experience demonstrating the intersection of music, art and food through an experiential event dubbed #SpotifyMoments while launching its VIP program.

The event could best be described as a creative fusion of Naija Spotify playlists, good food and great vibes.

The Red Door Gallery, Victoria Island event featured thirty-five artworks and a menu inspired by five different African playlists on Spotify, Alter-NATIVE, Naija Bars, Naija Traffic Jams, Hot Hits Naija and African Heat.

At the gathering, Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, said across Africa, Spotify has been intersecting music with other cultural elements that elevate the music listening experience.

He said: ‘‘Nigeria’s contemporary art scene is gaining global recognition just like its music, and we are committed to creating a platform for collaborations between music, art and other cultural elements that will bring Nigerian music to life’’.

The artwork pieces on display from young talents in the Nigerian art landscape, Chinaza Nkemka, James Adebayo, Chijioke Anyacho, Kenter Kachina, Odinakachi Okoroafor, Abigail ‘Esoterica’ Oghene and Sotonye Jumbo, cut across classic, contemporary and postmodern art.

Each piece tells different stories inspired by other songs on the Spotify playlist. One of the artworks, “Monday Morning on 3MB”, was inspired by the Naija Traffic Jams playlist, and it told a story about the upbeat and chaotic nature of Lagos traffic.

Beyond the paintings, the night saw a fusion of music and food, with Chef Benedict preparing a ten-course menu to ensure guests could enjoy the best of Afro-cuisine and Nigerian music.

From the technique to the impeccable presentation and delicious flavour profiles, the chef had guests singing to the tune of his menu backed by a Spotify playlist. Each item on the menu was inspired by a song and infused with Nigerian ingredients to showcase the intersection of music and food further.

Guests also enjoyed exciting performances by one of Nigeria’s finest violinists, Tenaviolinist, serenading the guests as they arrived at the event, and DJ TohBahd, who provided the event soundtrack. They both thrilled the guests with some of Spotify’s hottest Nigerian playlists.

It can be recalled that early this year, Spotify also created a #SpotifyMoments in South Africa, an intersection of music, food and wine with a Top Chef, Wandile Mabaso, who thrilled the guests with music paired with fine dining.

