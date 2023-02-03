INCOMPETENCE WEDS CORRUPTION

The Quickest Way to Kill A Nation

1



Pepeye, nigba too m’owe

Ki lo be l’udo se?*

Incompetence weds Corruption**

And a dark, unruly tragedy is born

As the Nation thrashes about

Like a snake without a head

Do you really wonder

Why so much power

Should be thrust upon

Those with so little sense

Do you wonder why

Those with no eyes

Have forced their way

To the fore front of our chase?

They who have no heads

Have stolen our caps

Those with no legs

Have taken over the daintiest of our trousers

Toasting the talisman of tribe and tongue

Invoking the charisma of creed and class

They sneak their serpents

Into the quietest corner of our garden

Jumble up the geography

Of our bearings

And exploit the sorrowful saga

Of our grand un-remembrances

Always, the wrong foot forward

Then our tales of incessant woes

How can a land so lavishly endowed

Be so medievally misruled?

The mindless clique who rule our pack

Have killed our soul and frittered our faith

Those incapable of thinking

Have now turned our “Leaders of Thought”

2

Lukurumusu wrested our Golden Crown

And headed straight for the putrid mud

His mouth stuffed with the corpses

Of assassinated oaths

Fierce and frequent was

His quest for that Crown

He crawled, caviled cajoled, cried in countless bids

Till a mongrel coalition rewarded his frenzy

Now up in the saddle

And finding, so fast, the Crown

Too big for his middling head

As an unraveling Nation rues its fatal choice

The Nation bleeds from all pores

Old separatist animosities re-draw the map

As Luku retreats into a conclave of clan and cronies

Merit and Good Judgement his prime disposable virtues

Clan over competence, tribe above truth

Square pegs in round holes

And the Nation grabs the reverse gear

And speeds, break-neck, into medieval darkness

3

Now Bandits stoke our fears

An oil-drenched Nation lacks

The brain to power its progress

A mindless paint-over of a battered currency

Has thrown the nation’s debt-drained economy into a tailspin

The ‘cashless’ country dreamed up by

Emefailure, Chief Witchdoctor of the National Vault,

Has turned Nigeria into the saddest joke of the Universe

From the rocky seat of power

It has been silence, empty, disdainful silence

But why did Luku fight so hard for this Crown

When he knew it was too heavy for his head?

Unspeakable hardships harass our being

Untimely deaths deplete our ranks

There is not a single corner in this land

Untouched by this plague from our mindless Pharaoh

Unhappy the land where rulers cannot THINK

And/or are too haughty to know

The world asks with impatient consternation:

Why is Lukuland such a Netherworld of Fools?

Ignorance kills a Nation

Our own is already close to a disgraceful grave

What do you do with/to a Nation

Which so conscientiously disables the able?

———————-

* Oh Duck, why your frantic craving for the river

When you knew you lacked the power to swim?

** For more on Meritocracy and Competence, see Nigeria and I: Getting Politics Right to Make Nigeria Work, by Ladipo Adamolekun



Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

