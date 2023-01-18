President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hailed the renowned culture and arts advocate Jahman Anikulapo as he turned 60.

The President, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina,

Lauded the culture activist for his sustained advocacy and celebration of the traditional, iconic, and unique identity of Nigeria and Africa in writing.

He also commended his strides in film, drama and discussions and for intentionally documenting the history and inspiring generations.

The President affirmed that Mr Anikulapo’s tutelage under some of the best dramatic and literary critics in the world, with many living and teaching in Nigeria, shows his dedication to creativity, especially in the narrative styles.

“As the journalist, director, actor, and critic uses his creative talent to keep the spotlight on arts and culture as integral aspects of development, President Buhari believes his zeal and knowledge will continue to be relevant in a dynamic world where values and virtues will shape the future of leadership,” the President noted.

President Buhari also prayed for the well-being of the former Guardian newspaper Editor.

