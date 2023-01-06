Unbelievable may be a word to describe some of the reasons people leave their intended partners at the talking/ getting to know each other stage. A guy said he ended his relationship with a woman because of her addiction to shawarma.

“In the middle of a conversation, shawarma always comes in from nowhere,” said a Twitter user, @dhavennaji, of his experience with the unnamed woman.

@dhavennaji was commenting on a Twitter post by Diji Aderogba (@directordiji), a film director, which requested people on the microblogging site to disclose what incident cut them off from people they were on a “talking stage” with.

The “talking stage” is the early moments where a relationship is yet to be clearly defined.

@dhavennaji shared a screenshot of a supposed WhatsApp chat he had with the woman where she requested for shawarma even while in a discussion about a minor accident he had.

“Sorry dear,” the woman said to @dhavennaji. “Hope is not so deep?”

“Nahh, just a dislocated wrist,” he responded.

“They’ve massaged it already.”

“Okay,” the woman said. “Buy me shawarma please.”

The man said he ended the relationship at that point. He said instead of buying her the shawarma, he transferred money to his brother at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to buy ice cream.

Before that particular incident, according to him, he had bought shawarma for the woman and her brother.

“What’s with some women and shawarma,” another Twitter user, @OlaniyiOpeyemiE, responded to @dhavennaji’s comment.

“I bought Shawarma tire for my then girlfriend. She doesn’t even mind if it’s N250 own. She loves Shawarma die.”

Unlike @dhavennaji, @OlaniyiOpeyemiE said he had to learn how to make shawarma because he knew he was going to marry his girl.

“We are now in the UK & I still make it (shawarma),” he said.

Others shared their experiences. Many of them hilarious, yet profound and enlightening.

Ten missed calls, then a knock on my door

A woman, Ayodele (@ayosansho), shared her experience with a man she said she met on her way to a store and exchanged phone numbers with.

She didn’t expect what followed next, apparently.

“Next day he called me I didn’t pick cos I was about to have my bath & he dropped about 10 missed calls before I came out, heard a knock on my door and it was him. He said he showed up cos I didn’t pick,” she tweeted.

For her, that was the end.

“His heart was probably beating for you so fast. He must have fallen in love with you at first sight, and couldn’t hide/control it,” a guy on Twitter said jokingly to Ayodele.

“Guess what,” she responded. “He’s married with 2 grown-up kids and that’s why I decided to avoid him. He was just acting like a kid.”

A guy (@LiftingO) shared his own experience.

“She came to my house unannounced and when she left I could no longer find my pet dog. Like till date I no see jimmy again. She has always told me how she loves this particular breed prior on video calls,” he said.

One woman said she stopped talking to a guy who video-called her repeatedly without prior-permission.

Another woman said she stop talking to a guy and went on to blocked him on social media because he was putting pressure on her to send him some money that he knew belonged to a foundation she was running.

There is this woman who said she stopped talking to a guy who in their chat kept referring to forex (trade) as “forest”.

Because of Tinubu

One woman (@majesty_md) even said she got repulsed and blocked a guy for campaigning for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election.

“Took me out on a boat ride, was very loving, attentive, understanding, would give without me asking etc, was surprised to come online on Facebook to see him actively campaigning for Tinubu. Went through his recent posts and all I saw was Tinubu, I was beyond repulsed, blocked him,” she said.

@majesty_md’s bio on Twitter says she is “Peter Obi’s last baby” – Peter Obi is the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“He was always saying kiss me like one million times during conversations. Never took him serious… Irks me,” a woman (@holar_miee) said of her experience during the “talking stage”.

Others gave reasons ranging from body ordour to being evasive during conversation and to “always needing money every day”.

“I had this girl I really liked. I had to stop talking to her because she’s too detached and doesn’t communicate,” one guy (@HorsesOfficial) said.

“I started feeling like I was forcing things and stuff,” he added.

Streaming a football match

Here are some more experiences as shared by other Twitter users:

@ValNwangwu: “She told me she just paid her last rent and won’t be paying the next one cos she’d already be married by then. Her next rent was due in 4 months. I just knew I wasn’t the one.”

@Holatung: “We were hanging out, after I was dressed she said my clothes were too pressed and she doesn’t like a guy who is too conscious about his fashion. I was like whew!”

@roqeebah____: “He told me he doesn’t like plus-size women twice. I didn’t catch the 1st quickly. I’m a plus-size woman. He kept on talking to me despite knowing that. He thought I was going to say something about losing weight for him.”

@Iwinosa__: “He asked what my perfect date was and I said “eating spaghetti and watching anime, then we’d snuggle up and continue watching till we fall asleep”, he said only children watch cartoons and anime and I was too cheap to be thinking of a home date… I blocked him.”

@Talker_25: “We were on a date, guy brought out his phone in the middle of our conversation and started streaming a football match. I walked out and that was the end.”

@MzMary_Cathryn: “He was telling me exactly how many minutes it took me to respond. He would go ‘I sent that message 78 minutes ago’ or ‘where have you been the last two hours twenty minutes?’

“At first I thought it was cute, that he missed me and all. Then it became erratic… Then psycho. I left.”

