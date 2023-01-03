

Nigeria: a Giant crawling like a wingless ant

1

I spent this year’s Christmas

At a petro station

Some two miles from my NEPA-less* home

And immeasurable distance from sanity

The manger was dark

When the Wise Men arrived

Pious Joseph had no fuel

To power the idle generator

Hood-to-boot ahead of my own

Were over a hundred cars in motionless misery

Behind, in a grotesque sprawl round a bend

Was a multitude of metal I dared not count

The “Subsidy” Saga was in the air again

As it did last season and the seasons before

“Appropriate Pricing”, “Landing Costs”,

“Loading Fees”, and allied jargon

Usurped front pages of the national tabloid

Government megaphones blared

In the first two days, then went satanically silent

The people were left to argue it out

With absent Station Managers whose harvest

Increased with every hike in the hitch

Christmas came and went, but not the snaky line

Which bit every nerve of the hungry, angry folks

And the nation’s government was blissfully AWOL

2

Boxing day arrived

The line grew longer, the tempers shorter

Some boxing did occur, with broken noses

And dented hoods in the ringless arena

The Station Manager spied the fight

From behind the curtain, picked up his bulging bag

And vanished through the back door.

He would never touch the treasure in his underground tank

Until the selling price had hit the sky

Let moralists preach till they lose their lungs

“Eat or be eaten”: our nation has a noble motto;

The hottest part of Hell is the logical terminus

Of the straight and narrow way……..

Dusk darkened into night

Noon’s harmattan heat dived into dusty cold

Stubborn odor hanged heavy from unwashed bodies

Petrol lines loomed longer than the longest lanes

Bread prices soared in the marketplace

The sick screamed a desperate prayer

To the god of early grave

Blindly led, corruption-corroded,

Nigeria sits on top of a sea of oil

With hardly a drop to power its engine

A giant crawling like a wingless ant

And the nation’s government was blissfully AWOL

* Without electric power. NEPA (National Electric Power Authority) is the old name of the current Power Holding Company of Nigeria. And it does ‘hold’ the power while the country flounders in darkness..

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

