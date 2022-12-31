2022 was a big year for the Nigerian art scene as essential milestones were reached.

From the National Arts Theatre’s concession to the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival of Arts and Culture, the industry was abuzz with activities all year round.

Nigerian artists and figures of all ages also pulled their weight in the local and international scene with awards, grants and groundbreaking feats.

Below, PREMIUM TIMES curates some of the most significant moments the Nigerian art scene witnessed this year.

National Theatre concession

One of the biggest wins for the arts community in Nigeria was the concession of the National Arts Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos.

One of the pride of the country, at one point, the monument, which serves as the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria, became a shadow of itself.

However, in October 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made public its plans to improve infrastructure in the creative industry; this included a renovation of the national theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, and turning the facility into a creative village.

An official handover ceremony took place in Iganmu on the 12th of July to signify the kickstart of the renovation process.

The first phase of the Central Bank of Nigeria-led rehabilitation of the National Arts Theatre was completed in time for the edifice to host a United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Federal Government of Nigeria conference in November.

Repatriation of artefacts

One hundred twenty-five years after British troops looted artefacts during the invasion of the ancient Benin Kingdom, some of the bronze pieces made their way back home. This year, Germany began the process of returning.

To this end, in March, the Federal Government of Nigeria accelerated action on the construction of a royal palace museum where the Benin bronze artefacts that were repatriated from Germany would be kept.

Some of the artefacts worth £2.5 million were handed over to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Germany returned 22 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria as part of a larger effort by Western nations to seek reparation for stolen artefacts from Africa.

The 22 returned are part of the total 1130 bronzes held in Germany, which the European country promised to return.

In July, Nigeria and Germany signed an agreement to return the bronzes to Berlin.

NLNG Prize for Arts

On the 14th of October, Romeo Oriogun’s poem entitled ‘Nomad’ won him the 2022 NLNG Prize for Literature.

Nomad, Oriogun’s second full-length poetry collection, comprises 67 poems that chronicle the travails of a bard’s restless spirit.

Mr Oriogun was declared the winner at a ” Touching the Stars ” ceremony at Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos.

International recognitions wins

Chukwuka Monye

Social Innovator Chukwuka Monye, on the 20th of November in Miami, USA, received the 2021 Readers’ Favorite Award for his contribution to the USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestseller – Business Success Secrets. He received the Silver Medallion for the non-fiction anthology category.

Emmanuel Iduma

In March, Nigeria’s Emmanuel Iduma won the 2022 Windham-Campbell Prize for Non-Fiction with ‘I Am Still with You’, a personal memoir on the aftermath of the Nigerian civil war.

Each recipient is gifted an unrestricted grant of $165,000 to support their writing and allow them to focus on their work independent of financial concerns.’

Rose Okeke

In September, Nigerian writer Rose Okeke won the James Currey Prize for African Literature for her manuscript, ‘Child of the Corn’.

She was announced the winner at a prize ceremony hosted by OneWorld Publications publisher Juliet Mabey.

The ceremony marked the end of the 3-day James Currey Literary Festival held at the University of Oxford between 1 and 3 September 2022. Ms Okeke received £1000 money.

Kennedy Obohwemu

In May, Kennedy Obohwemu, a Nigeria-born medical doctor, won a three-minute thesis competition in the UK.

Mr Obohwemu emerged winner of the ‘Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) Competition’ organised by the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom.

The three-minute thesis competition is an annual competition held in more than 200 universities worldwide. It is open to PhD students and challenges participants to present their research in just 180 seconds in an engaging form that an intelligent audience with no background in the research area can understand.

Obohwemu, a multiple award-winning Nigerian writer and spoken word artist, emerged a winner with his presentation titled, ‘Childhood Vaccinations: Our Collective Responsibility.’

Tares Oburumu

Also, in August, Nigeria’s Tares Oburumu emerged winner of the 2022 Sillerman First Book Prize for African Poets for his collection ‘Origin of the Syma Species’.

Oburumu received a $1000 cash award and publication of his manuscript as part of the African Poetry Book Series by the University of Nebraska Press, according to the institution’s website.

Saddiq Dzukogi

Saddiq Dzukogi’s ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ was declared the winner of the Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry 2022 on the 13th of October.

Arrowsmith Press awards the Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry in conjunction with Boston Playwrights’ Theatre and The Walcott Festival in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

It is awarded to a full-length book of poems by a living poet who is not a US citizen published in the previous calendar year.

Mr Dzukogi’s ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’, part of Nebraska University’s African Poetry Series, interrogates loss, the death of a child, and a father’s pursuit of language able to articulate grief.

Niyi Osundare

In January, cerebral writer Niyi Osundare became the first African Cover Poet for World Poetry Magazine.

The award-winning poets wrote about the Ibadan Jazz Forum and Black History Month in the magazine’s fifth edition.

Mr Osundare was featured in the magazine’s fifth edition and is the first African to be chosen. A selection of Mr Osundare’s poems was also published in the magazine’s latest edition.

The announcement was made in an email to Mr Osundare by Cao Shui, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of China’s Boao International Poetry Festival and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of World Poetry.

Bruce Onobrakpeya

In April, a doyen of the Nigerian art community, Bruce Onobrakpeya, received the ‘Grand Master of Etching award at his 90th birthday celebration in Lagos.

Onobrakpeya, a foremost Nigerian modern artist, painter and sculptor, was awarded for his foresight in modern art.

The award was presented to him at a special 90th birthday celebration organised by the South Africa-based Artmiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) in Lagos.

Miabo Enyadike, Founder/CEO of AMIAF, said they decided to hold the festival in Lagos to celebrate Mr Onobrakpeya for his wondrous works and achievement.

Nike Okundaye

In November, an online project, Colours of Africa showcased 60 specially-curated artworks produced by over 60 unique African creatives.

Among them was Nigerian multi-talented creative and accomplished professional artist Nike Okundaye.

Design Indaba commissioned Ms Okundaye to capture Nigeria’s unique spirit in a colour that represents home to her.

She created an original painting involving female empowerment titled ‘The Female Drummer/Àyánbìnrin’.

Curated by Design Indaba, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the works of the showcased creatives captured the ‘colour’ and character of their home country.

Digitisation of Osun/Osogbo Sacred Grove

In October, Google Arts and Culture announced a partnership with The Adunni Olorisha Trust and CyArk to launch the first and most extensive digital library of content showcasing the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

Located on the forested banks of the Osun river in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria, the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The launch marked the digital preservation of one of Nigeria’s last remaining sacred groves and is part of Google Arts and Culture’s wider Heritage on the Edge project.

The collection allows people to view 900 high-resolution photographs of the site, contemporary and historical artworks and sculptures, artists and spiritual leaders.

Chimamanda Adichie’s winning streak

In April 2022, Chimamanda Adichie earned her 16th honorary doctorate from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium.

But that was just one of the many feats achieved by the celebrated author.

In November, delivered the first of four 2022 Reith Lectures inspired by Franklin D Roosevelt’s ‘Four Freedoms’ speech.

In delivering the speech, she explored themes around freedom. The lecture and question-and-answer session were recorded in London in front of an audience, and Anita Anand presented them.

The Reith Lectures: Freedom of Speech by Ms Adichie was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the World Service on the 30th of November and is now available on BBC Sounds.

On October 6, the author of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ received Harvard University’s WEB Dubois Award at a ceremony at the University in the United States.

The WEB Du Bois Medal is Harvard’s highest honour in African and African American studies.

It is awarded to individuals in the United States and across the globe in recognition of their contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind.

Previous writer winners of the award include Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, among other authors of global repute.

Ironically, in the same month, Ms Adichie, the author of ‘Purple Hibiscus’ turned down a national honour from the Nigerian government.

Film adaptations

2022 was a big year for the arts industry, witnessing a fusion of literature and film.

Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman

In September, Netflix’s ‘Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film collaboration between Netflix and EbonyLife collaboration is an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s anti-colonial stage play, ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’.

The late writer-director and novelist Biyi Bandele directed the film.

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun

In March, it was announced that the Nigerian novel ‘Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun’ by the British-Nigerian author Tọlá Okogwu would be made into a film by two global figures, Will Smith and David Oyelowo.

According to several sources, Will Smith and Oyelowo partnered to adapt the movie for Netflix.

Other notable names attached to the project we know of so far include the Nigerian screenwriter Ola Shokunbi.

Heather Washington and Jessica Oyelowo from Westbrook Studios and Yoruba Saxons will serve as executive producers.

The Man Died

‘The Man Died’, another book by Nobel Laureate, is set to make it to the big screen. It was made known in September by Awam Amkpa, a Drama, Social and Cultural Analysis professor and Dean of Arts and Humanities at the New York University (NYU) in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Amkpa said that Soyinka had given him the nod to produce a film. He further revealed that he is working with Nigerian filmmaker Femi Odugbemi and the journalist/culture communicator Jahman Anikulapo to make it a reality.

Grants winners

2022 was also an exciting year as players in the Nigerian art industry won several grants.

In June, the Bank of America announced winners of its 2022 art conservation project grant, and Nigeria was announced as one of the beneficiaries.

The grant, which provides funding for 19 major Art and Cultural restoration projects across the globe, selected the National Museum, Lagos, as a beneficiary.

Our 2022 #ArtConservationProject will fund 19 major art restoration projects across the globe 🌎 representing an array of artistry and cultural traditions. These grants allow future generations to enjoy historic works of art for years to come. Learn more: https://t.co/D5XFLDwi8U pic.twitter.com/g1VeIz6S7y — Bank of America News (@BofA_News) June 10, 2022

National Museum

Again the National Museum won as the US Mission in Nigeria announced the launch of the 2022 Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

Announced on the 5th of December, the project aims to train Nigerian museum professionals in wood conservation, documentation, and storage.

Through the AFCP project worth $114,000, the Yale University Art Gallery will conduct training workshops on wood conservation for National Museum Lagos conservators, helping them preserve Nigerian historical artefacts through advanced storage, documentation, and treatment techniques.

Malik Afegbua

In October, Malik Afegbua, a Multimedia Nigeria artist, joined five other artists made the final list of Africa No Filter and Meta Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds’ programme.

Each creator will be supported with funding of up to $30,000 and also participate in XR-industry events to improve their creativity and drive interest in their projects.

They will also access mentorship from Electric South and Imisi3D.

The programme aims to harness and invest in Africa’s next generation of Extended Reality, XR, creators.

Mr Afegbua is focused on curating a virtual heritage experience of the Kofar-Mata dye pit, a cultural and historical site in Kano, Nigeria.

Sylva Ifedigbo

Nigerian author Sylva Ifedigbo, November, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature for his novel ‘Believers and Hustlers’.

Ifedigbo was awarded a cash prize of N1m for writing the best work of fiction by a Nigerian author in a calendar year.

In its second year, the Anambra State government endowed the prize in honour of legendary author Chinua Achebe and administered by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Ifedigbo lives in Lagos and writes fiction, creative non-fiction, and sociopolitical commentaries.

His previous works include My Mind Is No Longer Here (2018), The Funeral Did Not End (2012) and Whispering Aloud (2007).

Revisiting FESTAC 77

Forty-five years after it was held, the Centre for Black Arts and African Civilisation (CBAAC) spurred nostalgia feelings as it celebrated the anniversary of the Festival of Art and Culture (FESTAC).

CBAAC, in December, held a festival to mark the 45th anniversary of one of the most prominent black festivals ever held.

Memories of FESTAC ’77 were brought to the fore through a documentary presentation of various cultural displays exhibited during the actual festival 45 years ago.

The 2022 festival also showcased menus across the country while honouring traditional and cultural leaders and notable art figures.

Oluwole Omofemi paints the Queen

Another big moment for the Nigerian art scene was the selection of visual artist Oluwole Omofemi by Tatler magazine, a leading UK magazine, from a pool of African artists to paint the Queen of England.

Commissioned in May, the commemorative painting was to mark the 70th year of Queen Elizabeth, who is now late, on the throne.

The painting, in which he depicted the late Queen in Ankara and with dark hair, also appeared in Sotheby’s new exhibition, ‘Power & Image: Royal Portraiture & Iconography’.

The artist’s source photograph was a 1950s portrait of the Queen holding a fan.

Painted in oil on canvas in his signature pop-art palette, the portraiture was also Tatler’s cover for its Platinum Jubilee issue, published on the 26th of May.

The artist was also invited to Buckingham Palace, London, where he met with Prince Charles.

