Nancy Isime’s bum

Nollywood starlet Nancy Isime trended on Twitter after photos of her spotting a bigger bum went viral.

In the now-deleted post of her making the rounds on Twitter, Nigerians accused her of enlarging her bum and attributing it to exercise.

It is not the first time the actress has been accused of undergoing a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift).

In August 2022, relationship expert Blessing Okoro, in a video, accused the actress of enhancing her body and deceiving her unsuspecting fans.

Pastor Fatoyinbo’s new look

New photos of COZA’s (Commonwealth of Zion Assembly) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo have caused a stir online.

On Friday, COZA shared photos of the cleric and his team at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the United Kingdom. The controversial clerk will hold an exceptional Sunday service at the evolution suite inside the stadium on the 27th of November.

The photos have become the subject of conversations on social media as many expressed concerns over his health and physical appearance.

His last social media post was in April 2022.

Don Jazzy is 40

On Saturday, Mavins Records boss Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) turned 40.

The music executive and record producer received wishes from fans and well-wishers, including Obi Cubana and BBnaija Saskay.

A few weeks back, Don Jazzy said he would welcome gifts from his numerous fans this time.

He said that clocking 40 means a lot to him, and he wants to celebrate with his fans.

Don Jazzy, whose entertainment career began in 2002, is one of Nigeria’s wealthiest and most successful entertainers.

Sammie Okposo: Pastor Abel Damina blames the church for his death

Following Sammie Okposo’s death, the head pastor of Power City International Church, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, has accused the church of contributing to the singer’s demise.

The cleric claimed that when Okposo had a slight issue, the church was quick to turn its back on him and make him an outcast.

He said, “Pastors stopped inviting him, some stopped picking up his calls, some deleted his number.”

The televangelist told his members that the church killed the singer faster with rejection than any illness could.

Johnson Suleman, the televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, also echoed the same sentiments as his colleague.

Again, police profile BBNaija Hermes

Ex-big BBNaija housemate Hermes has once again accused the Nigerian Police of profiling him unjustly because of his looks.

The reality tv star posted a video of a police officer searchi

ng him and the vehicle he was in.

The reality TV star, known for his multiple body piercing and tattoos, said the police stopped and searched him because of his appearance.

Hermes, who claimed to be on his way to get his passport, showed the Uber driver also being disturbed for documents while he waited.

Earlier in the month, he shared a similar video of him and his manager being harassed by police officers because of how they looked.

TG Omori shoots ‘You Dey Whine Me’ video

On Saturday, top Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, shared a photo of him and Austine de Bull on a shoot day for the song ‘Shey you dey whine me ni’.

The music director urged Nigerians earlier in November to fix their TV to watch the magic they made with the Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni video.

Since the song went viral, TG has been one of the most receptive fans of the music and offered to be the one to shoot the video.

Ayra Star’s mini skirt

During the week, singer Ayra Starr’s mini skirt caused a stir on the internet again.

The Mavin Record star donned the mini skirt, a skimpy top and her signature knee-high boots at the Meta concert.

Despite the backlash, in an Instagram live video, she told critics that she would continue to wear Mini skirts and does not care about their opinions.

Genevieve Nnaji returns

Nigerian actress, director, and producer Genevieve Nnaji on Saturday evening made a stunning return at the 2022 edition of Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

This would be her first public appearance in a month. She was there to deliver a speech on how to drive the expansion of Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

Speaking at the event, she said, “Creativity thrives as an ecosystem and not alone,” adding that the creative industry can multiply its current $5 billion by four.

The movie star also posted on social media for the first time in months, sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram stories donning a blue Tiffany Amber dress.

DJ cuppy’s engagement

Famous DJ Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, on Monday announced engagement to British professional boxer Ryan Taylor.

From the video circulated on social media, Ryan Taylor approached cuppy on a stage and went on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

DJ Cuppy, overwhelmed by the unexpected proposal, smiled from cheek to cheek as she accepted the engagement ring.

Sophia Momodu’s apology

On Tuesday, Sophia Momodu apologised to Davido’s fans for sharing a photo of his recently deceased son, Ifeanyi.

Sophia, one of Davido’s baby mamas, shared a photo of the singer carrying their daughter, Imade, alongside his late three-year-old son, Ifeanyi and Hailey, another of Davido’s daughters from Amanda.

She was criticised by those who felt her actions were insensitive.

In her apology, she wrote, “I realise that the earlier post may come across as insensitive,e and I sincerely apologise as that was not the intention.

“Imade deeply loves her father and all her siblings, and as a mother, I’m doing my best to guide her through the difficult emotion of grief from the loss of her brother whilst trying to celebrate her father’s birthday. I ask for your consideration and hope that you all can be understanding during these times. Thank you.”

Nkechi Blessing finally meets Ooni

On Monday, Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing, visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwunsi, in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Blessing was attending the 2022 edition of Queen Morémi Ajasoro Cultural Pageantry with other Yoruba Nollywood celebrities as judges of the event that took place in the Ooni’s palace

Blessing posted a picture of her and the monarch on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Ever met the joyful king? Well, this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you so much for the warm reception his Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

Fans eventually reacted to the picture by asking if she was in line to be the eighth wife of the monarch.

