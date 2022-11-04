Design Indaba, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, launched an online project called ‘Colours of Africa’ on Thursday.

Design Indaba is a trademark and brand founded and run by Interactive Africans that inspires and empowers people to create a better future through design and creativity.

The Colours of Africa project showcases 60 specially-curated artworks produced by over 60 unique African creatives chosen by Design Indaba – each invited to contribute a work that captures the ‘colour’ and character of their home country.

The multidisciplinary mix of 60 artists includes Nigerian multi-talented creative and accomplished professional artist Nike Okundaye,

Algerian photographer Ramzy Bensaadi, fashion designer Bisrat Negassi from Eritrea, filmmaker Archange Kiyindou “Yamakasi” from the Republic of Congo and visual artist Ngadi Smart from Sierra Leone.

Selected by Design Indaba’s founder Ravi Naidoo, the creatives will showcase the best African craft, product, industrial design, fashion, film, animation, graphics, food, music, jewellery and architecture.

Process

The first artistic undertaking of this scale, the project will allow viewers to discover stories of Africa as told by the African creative community.

The artworks will be showcased online, where users are invited to spin the kaleidoscope to explore the works to take users on a journey through Africa, asking them to view each country through the eyes of a local artist.

The project involves creatives from almost every discipline imaginable, from architecture, illustration, painting and ceramics to writing, engineering, the performing arts and visual communications. The creatives converted their creations into images, videos, texts and illustrations.

To bring the project to life, Design Indaba collaborated with former Design Indaba conference speaker Noel Pretorius and his creative partner, Elin Sjöberg. She collaborated with Google Arts & Culture Lab to create the design concept and interface for the digital exhibition.

Nigeria’s artwork/concept

As part of the project launch, Design Indaba commissioned accomplished Nigerian professional artist Nike Okundaye to capture Nigeria’s unique spirit in a colour that represents home to her. Ms Okundaye created an original painting involving female empowerment titled ‘The Female Drummer/Àyánbìnrin.

Ms Okundaye, the Founder and Managing Director of Nike Center for Art and Culture, said after training disadvantaged women, widows, and young women for many years on fabric art, she is elated to put them at the forefront of her artistic philosophy.

She said: “I used blue for this painting titled ‘The Female Drummer/Àyánbìnrin’ to illustrate the love you see here between the drummer and her lover and the love desperately needed in the time of the coronavirus lockdown.

‘‘ In Yorùbá societies, the talking drummer is usually at the front of the palace, sending messages to the king through the medium of the drum — notes that the visitor might not understand.

The unique thing about this painting, done during the lockdown, is the use of a female drummer instead of the typical male ones seen in traditional Yorùbá art’’.

Exhibition

The exhibition features a kaleidoscopic navigation tool that viewers can use to explore the art randomly, giving the visitor a unique experience while allowing the art to shine.

“Nothing like this exists to date, so we’re excited to break new ground. This is an essential artistic catalogue, the first of its kind to plot the expanse of African artistry on Google Arts & Culture.

‘‘We salute Google for taking this important step to provide the world with a resource like this – not everyone can afford to travel here or access physical art fairs and museums to view this kind of work,” said Design Indaba’s founder Ravi Naidoo

In addition to the Colours of Africa platform, the initiative will launch over 4000 images, videos and 20 carefully curated exhibits from Design Indaba’s extensive archive.

Award-winning initiatives like Sheltersuit, Arch for Arch and Emerging Creatives will be profiled extensively for the first time online.

New works by some essential creatives working on the continent and abroad will also be displayed. These include Fozia Ismail (featured creative on Serpentine Gallery’s Creative Exchange programme), Mayada Adil El Sayed (represented Sudanese women at the Generation Equality Forum) and Lady Skollie (winner of the 10th FNB art prize).

Design Indaba, which celebrated its 25th year in 2020, draws top thinkers and guests from across the globe.

Acknowledged as the world’s best design conference, it continues to be a leader in foregrounding African creativity, making it the logical ‘home’ for this project.

