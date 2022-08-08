

LUMUMBA’S GOLD TOOTH

And in the casket came a tooth,

Burden of four pallbearers

There is a heavy weight to this tooth

Extracted in cruel colonial jest from the jaw

Of an assassinated patriot, like priceless coltan

From Katanga’s bleeding bowels

Belgium’s burden

Congo’s catastrophe

Sixty years, memento of the King’s colonial guard

Now glittering trophy in the age of calculated diplomacy

Once member of the parliament

Of a mouth that dared to speak

When silence was safe (and profitable)

And the King owned the natives

And all they owned, this tell-tale tooth

Invokes the ghosts of

Murdered millions, stubborn scars

And other blessings of the Civilising Mission

There is a heavy weight to this tooth

Its lavishly upholstered casket

Its fit-and-proper pallbearers

Their mock-heroic enactments

Erie requiem in a city

Once named for Leopold

When the Cold War was hot

The Warriors blind with murderous impunity

Drumrolls, triumphal trumpets

Thunderous anthems

A flotilla of flags

From the visiting King, a proclamation of “profound regret”. . .

* * *

Will Mrs Lumumba now open this casket

And kiss her loving husband?



Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.