THE HAPPIEST PEOPLE ON EARTH

We are H-A-P-P-Y

We are H-A-P-P-Y

We know we are

We are sure we are

We are H-A-P-P-Y

Happppppy!

I

I come from the country

Of the Happiest People on earth,

Where death sells at ten for one kobo

And the Living envy the peace

Of the hastily dispatched.

Living every day on the edge of the knife

Suffering all night at the mercy of the bullet

Taunted and tossed from wall to wall

Foodless, drinkless, and faint from fright

Lean like a line from the book of pain

Hunger has a seat in my little hovel

My growling stomach is the devil’s drum

I count the stars from my lowly bed

The lightest shower is riot to my roof

When geckoes snore in my bedroom wall

The cockroaches tremble in their shining coats

I do not know when last a smile

Stumbled between my lips

A shark can shuffle through the ocean of my tears.

Sadness lives in the furrows on my forehead

Yes, I come from the country

Of the happiest people on earth

The thunder of our laughter

Rips through the ears of the world

II

I come from the country

Of the happiest people on earth

Where rulers dance on the grave

Of their people’s joy

Visionless, clueless, and gleefully rapacious

They gobble up the seed yam,

Their prodigal belches mocking the impotent

Silence in a house of fleshless ribs

Our cars come from Asia

Our phones from Finland

Our toothpicks from Hungary

Our proud Constitution from the lordly West

Our laboratories have no labour

Our libraries no books

Our classrooms have neither class nor room

Mimic mammals that we are so proud to be

Too happy for original thinking

We beg and buy others to think for us

Our universities happily shut down for months

Our brains are on permanent sabbatical

Too happy to know

The sobering weight of sadness

We are the giggling giants

Of the earth’s happiest country

III

Our enviable chaos

Our fantastically corrupt propensity

Our globally certified incompetence

Our preference for fast and easy wealth

Our act-first-think-later ‘philosophy’

Our leave-it-to-God religiosity

Our world-famous disdain for Science

Our unbreakable bond with the God of Unknowing

Our rabid aversion to Reason

Our impatience with the through and thorough

Our seed-eater’s improvidence

Our headless covenant with the here-and-now

Fifteen million Nigerian children out of school

The straight and sure way

From babyhood to bandithood

And the trail of tears in our happy land

Failing factories, booming churches

The jobless join the hopeless

Miracle crowds on tenuous hopes

Predatory pastors and their phantom faiths

Happy through them all

Our eyes glow in the dark

Dancing and shouting in garish garments

We the owambe* crowd of a happy nation

IV

Dapchi-happy

Laughing all the way from Chibok

Happy, happy massacres in

In crowded churches and teeming markets

Happy for robbers who strike at night

And bandits who defile our noon

Happy at our army’s patriotic absence

And the police who abandon their posts

Happy about the nation’s falling house

Its quicksand foundation

Its shifty floor and cracking walls

Its termite-ridden roof and dreadful aspects

Happy about the lies

Which become our truth

Happy about the myth

That supplants our mirror

Happy about rulers

Incapable of thinking

Happy about the ruled

Who prefer them so

“Big-for-Nothing-Country”:

Our sobriquet from jealous nations

But who does not know

We are the happiest people on Planet Earth?

*A lavish, sybaritic kind of party

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.