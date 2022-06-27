(mentor and spirit over time)
The capacity for No — is freedom’s primal step
The capacity to know explores — yet nos to logic containment
Know the spirit of Olosunta
@75 know the spirit of NO
… and pray body and inspiration well
sola olorunyomi writes from the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.
