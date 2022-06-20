Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Winfred Akhuemokhan wed in Lagos

Famous Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife Winifred Akhuemokhan held their white wedding at Christ Embassy Church in Lagos on Friday.

The wedding was officiated by the church’s founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Thrilled with excitement, Mr Chukwujekwu couldn’t wait to show off his new wife to the world.

The actor shared pictures of his new wife on Instagram with the caption, “Behold God’s best for me.”

The couple held their traditional wedding in Edo State on May 20, three years after his marriage to Maureen Ezissi ended.

His colleagues Kehinde Bankole, Omoni Oboli, Moyo Lawal, Biodun Stephen, Kenneth Okoli, and Stan Nze graced the occasion while Femi Jacobs, Yvonne Jegede and Mercy Johnson congratulated the couple in the post’s comment section

Comedian Funnybone weds lover in Enugu

Famous Nigerian comedian Stanley Chibunna, better known as Funnybone, married his lover, Angel, in Enugu State, on Saturday.

The star-studded wedding was graced by Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, who said a special prayer for the couple during the event.

Rachael Okonkwo, Stan Nze and Akah Nani were also in attendance.

Funnybone announced the engagement in an Instagram post on June 1.

Funnybone started as a dancer where he often mimed Julius Agwu’s songs.

He later delved into acting and then music before finally settling for comedy.

He became famous after several impressive performances at the “Night of a Thousand Laugh” comedy show Opa Williams hosted across various parts of the country.

‘Why I ended my last marriage’ – actress Ini Edo

Famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo has revealed why her marriage to Philip Ehiagwina ended.

The mother-of-one revealed the reasons in a recent interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to the actress, one of the factors that ended her marriage was her job and the opportunity to understand each other.

She said: “No matter the indifference or incompatibility if you’re together in love, many things can work out.”

“However, you don’t get to work things out when there is no contact. When you are with someone, and you can’t agree on certain things or find common ground, I think being together could have helped us better understand each other.”

According to the Akwa Ibom State-born actress, most people get attracted to her because of her successful career.

The screen diva said: “When they find out it’s not the real you, it becomes a problem. Marriage is an experi­ence that I don’t regret. My ex-husband met me as an actress. My job takes my time because there are certain roles you are not allowed to play once you are married.”

“Even if your husband understands, his relatives might not understand. My ex-husband is the last child, so family interference in the marriage was normal.”

Ini revealed she had a baby girl through a surrogate mother during an interview with blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus in 2021.

Nollywood actors Bishop Imeh, Junior Pope, Chinedu Ikedieze lambast Fr Mbaka over statements on Peter Obi

Some Nollywood actors have reacted to the famous Catholic priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, over his comments on Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

During one of his services on Wednesday, the Enugu-based cleric said that the former Anambra State governor could not be Nigeria’s president because he is stingy.

“It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a stingy young man,” Mbaka said.

Reacting to the Mr Mbaka’s comments, Nollywood actor Bishop Imeh also known as Okon Lagos, described the Enugu-based Catholic priest’s statement about presidential aspirant Peter Obi as shameful.

Mr Imeh wrote on an Instagram post on Thursday, “This is such a shame. Anyways for me, whenever I go to any church or place of worship, I ask myself this: “if Jesus Christ were to come here now with a whip in hand, will I be flogged too?”.

“While conducting the purge in the temple with a whip, he said, “my father’s house is a house of prayer, but you have turned it into a den of thieves!!!

“Always pray to God to give you the discernment to distinguish between a house of prayer and a den of thieves because in nearly all cases, they look the same. Appearance is not reality.

According to the 40-year-old Akwa Ibom-born actor, Bishop, Mbaka doesn’t have the final say on anybody’s destiny.

Weighing in on the matter, another Nollywood actor Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior, also wrote on his Instagram on Thursday, emphasising that only lazy people would wait for free money.

He wrote: “Let Peter Obi be stingy and let the land and economy heal, recover, rejuvenate. Only lazy people would want to wait for free chops, free food, and free money. Nigerians are hard-working people, who create a healthy working environment and see them prosper, and progress.

The 36-year-old, Enugu State-born actor added, “Just imagine Nigeria at the moment, A country that provides nothing to her citizen’s basic amenities and yet sees how Nigerians are surviving. Now close your eyes and imagine what will happen when the government gives us a steady power supply, security, water and good roads.

Another actor, Chinedu Ikediez, also Known as Aki, condemned Mr Mbaka’s statement about presidential aspirant Mr Obi.

The 44-year-old, Imo State-born actor noted that he was surprised that Mbaka would make such an ‘unreasonable misguided statement’ about Mr Obi.

The Aki na Pawpaw actor added that Mbaka could assume the role of God, but he can never be God.

He wrote: “You see why it is difficult to put Nigeria on the global pedestal. I’m surprised that the supposedly revered people, mightily known and respected, would make unreasonable misguided statements like this. That’s not fair. You can play God, but you can never be God.”

Also, the CEO and founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor, accused the Enugu State-based priest of giving the Catholic Church a bad name.

Reacting to the statement, Mrs Irabor wrote: “This Mbaka man is giving the Catholic Church a bad name.”

However, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, has issued a directive barring all Catholics from “attending all religious activities at Mr Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

“UK govt. did not shut down my Church” – Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Nigerian-born London base Pastor Tobi Adegboyega said the UK government didn’t seal his Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, also known as SPAC Nation, over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

On Friday, Mr Adegboyega debunked the reports in an Instagram interview with popular media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze.

The controversial pastor said that the UK government winded up a charity company under the church that was not in use by the church.

He said: “Normally when you want to open a charity, you must first start with a company. You must first register the company before registering the charity under the company.”

The pastor claimed that the SPAC Nation has over 20 charity companies.

Mr Adegboyega said: “On Sunday, we are still going to gather over 2000 young people in London.”

Mr Adegboyega’s clarifications are coming after it was reported on Thursday that the UK government had shut down his church, the SPAC Nation.

However, it was reported that a high court in London, UK, had winded up the SPAC Nation after investigations showed that the church operated with a lack of transparency, filed suspicious or incorrect accounts, and was insolvent at the time of the hearing.

The SPAC Nation church has been described as the fastest-growing church in the UK.

Initially, the church group received positive reviews and media attention.

But by late 2019, SPAC Nation was subject to media scrutiny following allegations by former church members they had been financially exploited by senior church personnel.

The Insolvency Service received complaints about SPAC Nation before instigating its confidential enquiries into the church group’s activities.

The Insolvency Service is a government agency that helps deliver economic confidence by supporting those in financial distress and tackling financial wrongdoing.

The investigation was carried out by Edna Okhiria, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service.

The Investigators interviewed the SPAC Nation head pastor, Mr Adegboyega, who said that the church group had over 2,000 members and 200 ordained ministers and pastors. Still, he failed to provide any supporting information.

Further enquiries found that SPAC Nation failed to comply or only partially complied with statutory requirements, including providing data to support claimed donations and accounting records investing £1.87 million of expenditure.

The church’s financial statements in the two years to December 2019 set out £610,000 of rent expenditure.

However, the church does not have a fixed location and would hire venues, especially in luxurious hotels across London, to hold services at significant expense.

Again, Carolyna Hutchings fights colleagues on social media

Nollywood actress and reality show star Carolyna Hutchings has engaged in another social media fight with her colleague and co-star from the Real House Wives of Lagos, Iyabo Ojo.

However, the recent social media fight started on Thursday after Carolyna took to her Instagram page to castigate someone she said had an inferiority complex.

“Out of trenches, but the trenches are yet to leave you—love and light to your fav. Inferiority complex is a mental disorder. Queens,” she wrote.

Although, many of her fans and followers thought the actress was referring to Laura or Toyin, following their messy fight on a recent show episode and various social media platforms.

In a surprise move, Iyabo, on her Instagram page on Friday, called out Carolyna who accused her of being ‘insensitive about her boyfriend’s bracelet’.

This was a shock to many as Carolyna did not mention any name, but it seems the movie stars have unsolved scores to settle.

Iyabo did not hesitate to open a can of worms, describing Carolyna as “rude and disrespectful”, adding that she snitched on Toyin Lawani and shared their WhatsApp conversations.

The 44-year-old actress also claimed Carolyna was angry because of a specific question she asked about her bracelet.

“Caro! Caro!! Caro!! Your rudeness and disrespect that night were on a different level. You said I was insensitive towards your boyfriend’s bracelet, lol. It’s a pity the camera can’t play out everything,” she wrote.

According to Iyabo, the most in the Real House Wives of Lagos happened off-camera. Iyabo also claimed that she was one of the reasons Carolyna remained on the reality show.

Iyabo recounting her loyalty to Carolyna, said, “Even when you snitched on Toyin, showing me her WhatsApp messages to you about me. I still kept my cool and encouraged you to remain on the show. Off-camera you’re so rude and disrespectful even to the crew, but I have always made excuses for you.”

“I can see in your diary sessions you are such an angel in disguise. Why didn’t you mention I returned your gift? The next day, you said I was insensitive about your boyfriend’s bracelet,” she said.

The actress turned reality star has fought with fellow reality star Carolyna over the latter’s billionaire boyfriend and attitude on The Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

“The only issue was I asked on camera, which I apologised immediately, and we even laughed about it even tho the camera didn’t show that part.

The cold war among the real Lagos housewives started after one of the housewives and Caroline made shocking revelations about the reality show.

Carolyna revealed how she spent N30 million because producers couldn’t afford her and how her on-screen friendship with her co-housewife was never real.

She described Chioma as a betrayer and said she had no relationship with her besides from the show.

She made this allegation in a viral audio interview.

Carolyna’s statement did not go well with another housewife Iyabo Ojo, who did not hesitate to call her out.

Iyabo called out her friend — simply identified as Feyi — over a “stupid” interview she had with Caroline.

God saved me from an abusive marriage – actor Emeka Ike

Famous Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has narrated how God saved him from an abusive marriage.

The movie star shared his story in a recent Instagram post about domestic violence in the comment section.

The 55-year-old actor said women have become more abusive to men in relationships, and most of them marry for money.

He wrote: “Most women abuse men more lately. They don’t love again. Most of them marry you for your money and make your life miserable, if not kill you. I was a victim. Why are kidnappers and armed robbers’ wives not crying out? Why must it be wealthy and successful men lately? Violent men are on the cover while this ‘kill and get rich’ model spreads unrecognised. Not saying there are no deadbeat men, but the increase in the other gender’s manipulative edge is ignored.

“Why do men have to always die before women in marriage? Ask your father. Ask your grandfather. That’s if they are still alive to tell you things. Please, please, let’s stop encouraging these wicked, misleading, and greedy women with this mundane top. Na God save me.”

However, In March 2017, a Lagos Island Customary court dissolved Mr Ike’s 17 year-old-marriage to Suzanne Emma.

The court granted him custody of the four children but ordered that Suzanne be given unhindered access to them.

In the petition filed before the court, Suzanne accused the actor of incessant beating, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Mr Ike, in his response, denied beating, molesting, or torturing his ex-wife.

The actor is married to his South African wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, in a low-key wedding early in 2019.

The actor and his new wife welcomed a baby girl in October 2019 in a German hospital.

Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy officially takes his surname

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Moghalu, has officially taken his surname.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

You would recall that on April 27, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

Many criticised it, including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his ‘number one and undisputed.’

Edochie said he may not have handled the situation well with his first wife initially but has since resolved the issues.