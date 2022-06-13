1. Marrying a second wife, a blessing – Yul Edochie

Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has revealed how marrying a second wife brought him blessings.

The 40-year-old movie star said this on his Instagram page on Thursday while talking about his new life as a polygamist.

He said: ‘‘God works in mysterious ways. Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and elevated my two lovely wives. Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come,” he wrote. It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph. I’m a man after God’s heart. I’m like King David in the bible. I communicate with my God, and He guides me every day.”

The father-of-five said that he may not have initially handled the situation well with his first wife but has since resolved the issues.

“I wronged my wife May from how I went about it, and I have apologised to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God, things are different. God blesses differently. His ways are not our ways,” he added.

“Our destinies are different. Don’t be deceived by the white man’s culture. Same White people who condemn polygamy encourage men to marry their fellow men. In the end, judgment is for God. Even white people don’t understand God fully. Nobody does. That’s why He remains God.”

This is coming after his second wife; actress Judy Austin celebrated their son Dike on the latter’s first birthday.

The actor posted his son’s photos on Instagram and prayed for him.

Yul has been on the news since April 27, after he unveiled his new family on social media. This feat stirred various reactions on social media and set the internet agog.

2. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola share wedding plans

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, known as Mr Eazi, is set to marry billionaire heiress Temioluwa Otedola.

As the couple set to walk down the aisle, Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his fiancee Temi Otedola speak about their wedding plans.

In the latest episode of their podcast, ‘How Far’, the celebrity couple said they plan to have a private wedding ceremony.

According to the billionaire heiress, she has always been a private person, deciding to have a small wedding ceremony. Eazi agreed with his wife-to-be as he gave reasons many people won’t be attending their wedding.

The lovebirds said they expect nothing less than ten close family and friends at their wedding ceremony.

The 26-year-old actress, while teasing her listeners on her podcast, said that anyone who wants them to have a big wedding should be ready to pay ten thousand dollars per person or one million dollars for a table.

Eazi also revealed he would love to have an after-party with twenty guests after the wedding ceremony.

The 30-year-old singer proposed to Temi in April 2022.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and exciting relationships in the entertainment space.

In 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

In an interview in 2018, Mr Eazi said he met Temi through Cuppy. He revealed that he met his fiancée when her sister, Cuppy, also a friend, invited him to one of her many gigs in London, the United Kingdom. According to him, they were seated at the same table and began chatting when Cuppy left the table to take the stage.

Mr Eazi is a pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns. At the same time, Temi is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

Why I may never get married – Timaya

Famous Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Timaya Odon has said why he may not get married.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Jesus never married when he came to live on earth, suggesting that he wanted to emulate Jesus Christ. “JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like,” he tweeted.

Timaya may not be married, but he has been romantically linked with several women.

The Bayelsa State-born singer made headlines in the early stages of his career over his romantic relationship with actress Empress Njamah. Their relationship, however, ended after she accused him of cheating, a claim he denied.

He is the founder of DM Records Limited. His solo career began in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story, released the following year.

Despite a successful music career, it appears his relationship with ladies has not been successful. No wonder his resolve to emulate Jesus Christ for not marrying.

However, Timaya already has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya, from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator whom he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

The singer’s third baby mama is American-based artist, Dunnie.

Octogenarian comedienne Madam Social is dead

Octogenarian comedienne Roseline Onwujekwe, better known as Mama Social, died Tuesday after a brief illness. Her death was announced on her Instagram page. She was 81.

She hailed from Nibo in Awka South, Anambra State.

At age 80, Mrs Onwujekwe was an internet sensation after her grandson posted a hilarious video of her on social media that gained the attention of many and earned her the name ‘Madam Social’. This feat changed her fortunes until she passed away on Tuesday.

However, during her lifetime, Madam Social, fascinated by her quick transformation from obscurity to celebrity in one of her videos, said, “Never you trust life. Opportunities can come at any stage of life. If anyone tells me I would become a millionaire at the age of 81, I would disagree”

Some of her most popular songs were usually in the Igbo language. She was known for “Nwanne, kam piayizielu gi olu”, “kam gbuwaalu gi ya” maka ndi high-way, umuaka high way” and many others.

.Justin Bieber suffers face paralysis.

Canadian-based singer Justin Bieber has partial face paralysis.

On Friday, the 28-years-old singer told his fans in a video on his Instagram that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

The pop singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World tour due to illness hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.” He captioned it, “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys, and keep me in your prayers.”

The “Baby” crooner announced that he was postponing a few shows of his Justice World Tour due to a “non-Covid related illness”.

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said in the video, adding, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.” He showed how one of his eyes wasn’t blinking and said, “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The Peaches singer said he was doing facial exercises and taking time to rest, relax, and get back to 100% so “I can do what I was born to do.”

He did not give an estimated timeline for his recovery. Bieber’s tour has been postponed in the third instance, the first two due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beiber explained that the cause is a virus that attacks the nerves in his ear and facial nerves “and has caused my face to have paralysis”.

“I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse”, he said.

Veteran singer Osayomore Joseph is dead.

Famous Nigerian veteran singer Osayomore Joseph is dead.

The Edo-born highlife icon died on Saturday.

Fellow veteran and chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

He said: “I have just learnt of the passing on of the very vibrant and effervescent music maestro with his roots in the ancient Benin Kingdom, the great Osayomore Joseph. The late Ulele Power King, as his many fans knew him, was my friend.

“He hosted me several times in his home in Benin City. He also once accompanied me on a historic visit to His Royal Majesty, the immediate past Oba of Benin. There is no doubt that the unforgettable Osayomore Joseph came, saw and conquered.

“Osayomore may have travelled, but his Ulele Power Sound will continue to boom in the hearts of the many who love him. Goodbye, Osayomore!”

Joseph is an Edo State icon with over 50 years on the scene and over 104 songs to his name.

Highly respected in the Benin royal circle, he led the Ulele Power Sound and had hits like ‘Ororo Nor Dey Fade’, ‘Baba Na Wa’, ‘Leave Us Alone, ‘Evil Days Postponed’ and ‘Waka Waka’.

He is often regarded as the Fela of Benin City.

Osayomore died five months after his 70th birthday.

I will leave Nigeria for Ghana if Atiku, Tinubu win – Charly Boy.

Famous Nigeria singer Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy, has revealed his plans after the next elections.

The 71-year-old actor and singer made this statement after Bola Tinubu emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the recently concluded primaries.

”If any of these two jagbajantis win, I leave una waka to go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari will look like a saint.”

He defeated his arch contenders, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, who came second with 316 votes, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who secured 235 votes.

Atiku Abubakar also emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Charly Boy has said that he will leave Nigeria for Ghana if Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar of PDP wins the 2023 Presidential election.

Actress Osas Ighodaro speaks on a rumoured relationship with Wizkid

Famous Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has reacted to the speculations of Nigerian dating singer Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid.

A few months ago, social media went agog after videos and photos of Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid partying at a nightclub surfaced online.

The several public appearances of the two stars fueled more speculations about their romantic affair.

In an interview with media personalities, Gbemi and Toolz, Osas cleared the air about dating Wizkid.

According to the actress, she and Wizkid aren’t dating but are just friends.

Also, during Wizkid’s 3-day MIL Concert at the 02 Arena, Osas Ighodaro flew to the United Kingdom. It was a swell time for the actress, who seemingly had an all-access pass to the London event.

Considering Ighodaro was consistently heard using affectionate terms like ‘baby’ and locking hands with the singer in some videos shared online, many social media users assumed the duo were an item.

Fans criticise Brymo for supporting Tinubu.

Famous Nigerian Singer Olawale Olofooro, known as Brymo, Tuesday trended on Twitter after the musician openly declared his support for All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

The singer, who described Tinubu as a “city boy”, noted that the APC chieftain is the one with a plan for the country.

Brymo further claimed that he has never met Tinubu or his political affiliates, as he told critics to stop judging the aspirant based on old age.

It all started when a tweep @ambrosia_ijebu wrote, “This Jagaban (as Tinunu is also called) candidacy has helped me see that so many Nigerians don’t. Care about purposeful or diligent leadership.”

“Yet, we all know he’s the one with a plan. Let a city boy be president for once!” Brymo responded.

He added: “I’ve never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted with him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old.”

Following his comments, Twitter’s users knocked the singer to support Tinubu’s aspiration in the forthcoming election.

Replying to Brymo’s tweet, @tripex111 said, “I used to be a fan because I really saw you as the Fela kind, who speaks against bad people, bad government and all, but no, you only have the gift of music with no empathy for the things you preach. You’re deluded, fam, and I’m hurt.”

Following the knocks, Brymo cleared the air about his comments on Tinubu being a “city boy” and having a plan, noting that the city he was referring to was Lagos, which Tinubu governed from 1999 to 2007.

Brymo said: “About having a plan; You live in what town?.. I live in Lagos. Yeah! City Boy. It is like Lagos moving into Aso rock. It is guaranteed to work!

“Even if looting is rife, it’ll still be the best presidency. On God!”

Another tweep, @yemihazan, advised the singer, “Instead of you to face promoting your album, now your fans will start looking at you with a side-eye.”