Five African authors, including a Nigerian, Joshua Chizoma, on Wednesday, made the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 2022 shortlist.

The AKO Caine Prize is an annual award given to an African writer for a short story published in English.

Mr Chizoma’s “Collector of Memories” earned him a shortlist.

Others are Nana-Ama Danquah (Ghana) for “When a Man Loves a Woman,” Hannah Giorgis (Ethiopia) for “A Double-Edged Inheritance,” Idza Luhumyo (Kenya) for “Five Years Next Sunday,” and Billie McTernan (Ghana) for “The Labadi Sunshine Bar.”

This year’s shortlist was chosen from a record 349 short story entries submitted from 27 African countries, marking a 130 per cent increase in submissions compared to 2021.

The entire shortlists were adjudged by Nigerian author and award-winning journalist Okey Ndibe, French-Guinean author and literary scholar Elisa Diallom, South African podcast host and academic-practitioner Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane, London-based Nigerian visual artist Àsìkò Okelarin and Kenyan Book, Bunk co-founder Angela Wauchula.

Joshua Chizoma

Mr Chizoma’s works have been published or are forthcoming in Prairie Schooner, Lolwe, AFREADA, Entropy Magazine, Anathema Magazine, Agbowo Magazine, and Prachya Review.

His story, ‘A House Called Joy’, won the 2018 Kreative Diadem Prize in the flash fiction category.

He won the 2020 Awele Creative Trust Short Story Prize with his short story “Their Boy” and was shortlisted for the 2021 Afritondo Short Story Prize.

He is an alumnus of the 2019 Purple Hibiscus Creative Writing Workshop taught by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

His shortlisted entry ‘Collector of Memories’ is a story from The Hope, The Prayer, The Anthem. It was shortlisted for the 2021 Afritondo Short Story Prize.

Perks

Each writer shortlisted for the prize receives £500, while the winner, who will be announced at a ceremony in V&A Museum in London on July 18, gets £10,000.

The organisers say the ceremony coincides with the Africa Fashion exhibition. The 2022 AKO Caine Award ceremony is the final event in a UK tour for the shortlisted authors.

The shortlisted writers will be published in The AKO Caine Prize Anthology alongside stories written at the AKO Caine Prize Workshop, held this year in Ghana.

