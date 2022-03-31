Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia, has publicly called out his famous sister for threatening his life.

In an Instagram video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, Wisdom claimed Annie is a drug addict and had introduced him to drugs.

Wisdom, who said he was hired to manage his sister, claimed he has never been paid for the service he rendered to his sister.

He said Annie occasionally pays him a paltry sum of N20,000 or N30,000.

He also accused his sister of enslaving him.

He said due to the poor income he earns from his sister, he has struggled to take care of his family and pay his wife’s bride price.

But in a swift reaction in the comment section of the post, Annie dismissed the allegations as lies and reeled out all she has done for her brother.

She said her brother became angry and decided to tarnish her name because she told him he cannot be her manager.

Allegations

“Hello Nigerians, my name is Wisdom Macaulay, I am the elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia. I’m crying out for help at this moment because my life is being threatened,” Wisdom wrote.

“I have been working with my sister for some time, but she would never pay me my dues, she would rather send me N20,000 or N30,000…turn me to her slave and she can decide when she is angry to end it.

“Some weeks back, her husband sent me some money that I have been begging him for years. The money wasn’t so much, but I used it to settle my home. I have a wife from Imo State and I am yet to pay her bride price because I don’t have money.

“Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs, Annie takes drugs, she is a drug addict, she takes it every day, she is so violent, she doesn’t have peace with anyone, she fights everybody.”

“I wasn’t around for two weeks and when I came back, she took everything from me. Annie lied in her story that I beat her in her husband’s house, how can I do that?

“Annie insults my wife, she insults everybody. I begged for her to give me money to buy a car so I can use it for Uber yet she refused, she doesn’t want me to stand on my feet.

“Today, she drove me out of her house and sent boys to waylay me when I took her car. Now my life is at risk. Annie is so ill-tempered.”

History

This is not the first time Annie would be having a feud with members of her family.

In September 2021, Annie’s eldest brother, Uduak Macaulay, publicly disowned her during the controversy that plagued her marriage where she called out her husband for sleeping with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi.

Uduak warned the public not to associate him with the actress.

He stated in a video that he no longer wants to be associated with the actress and asked his family and friends never to hit him up about anything that involves the actress.

“This is for mutual friends and family, I just want to announce that the entity and actress known as ‘Annie Idibia has ceased to be friend, family, sister. Don’t hit me up, don’t DM me about her, I have nothing connected with Annie or that brand whatsoever,” he said.

Annie reacts

Reacting to her brother’s allegations, she noted all that she had done for him and his family, including paying the children’s school fees since they started schooling.

She said: “Oh Wizy….why big bro why…

“Wisdom….why all these lies against your ONLY sister…your younger sister, all I ever did was protect you and your kids…

“Since we grew up bro, have you ever paid for house rent in your entire life? You live in a three-bedroom flat fully furnished with everything you need for you and your kids.

“Wisdom you have three kids, have ever paid for their school fees since they were born? Your oldest nine, for nine years since your wife started making babies..have you ever paid for hospital bills for any of your kids? Have you ever paid school fees? Oh Wizy, how many cars have I bought for you..since God started blessing me! You say work for me…how??? Where????

“After dad died…the car I had bought for him told u to service the jeep.. you sold the car without telling me..all I have was love you and your kids!! Every Christmas I make sure they all get something new…I even make sure your wife isn’t aware! How many times have I given you millions Wizy, how many times? But you are way too irresponsible because I don’t have the heart to watch your kids go hungry!

”Keep blackmailing me that you will kill yourself! I have receipts on my online banking and proof! Why do you wanna destroy this little career I have worked so hard to make? This is where I make 80 per cent of my money! Same money I used to send your kids to school..pay your rent! All your hospital bills! Why would you want to destroy your sister.”

She added: “Just yesterday your wife called crying they sent your kids home….for school bus…money I already gave you since! I paid straight to the school. Why Wizy! I want to be my manager… I said “I am sorry I don’t think it’s something I can do…till you get the help you need… How many cars have I bought for you bro? How many?

“You duped my friend and I had to pay! You took two different loans from banks… I had to pay for you just so it doesn’t get out of this space! Wizzy what more can a sister do? What? I have my family too. I hate all these lies why?! I am at the peak of my career! Please bro…why these lies!!!

“Just because I said You can’t be my manager! I have so many voice notes from your wife! I won’t disgrace you and put it out here! I am tired! Do as you like! The universe will protect me, my hard work, my kids, my family. Let the world believe anything! My name is Annie! I am not the lies you are saying! I work hard…not lazy! Entitlement! Wow, bro! I wish you well”

2baba reacts

Also reacting to Wisdom’s allegation on his Instagram Story, her husband, Innocent Idibia, said: “It’s funny how some people react when you tell them the truth. Even though I am guilty of it sometimes, that is no excuse. I pray for Wisdom. LYTIDAwanaa.

“May Allah guide our path. One love from me and Annie. Respect to family, but sometimes, some family is your worst enemy.”