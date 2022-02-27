Actor Saint Obi, estranged wife battle over custody of kids

Famous actor Saint Obi and his wife, Linda Amobi, are battling over the custody of their three children after a divorce suit.

According to a lawsuit filed by the actor’s lawyers in Suit No: HCT/128/2019, the actor is alleging an attempt on his life by his estranged wife.

In the same suit, the ‘Glamour Girls’ star joined his estranged wife’s brothers, Michael Amobi and Chukwumobi Amobi.

The 56-year-old actor also alleged that his estranged wife allegedly ‘imprisoned’ their three children with the help of men of the Police Force. The couple married in 2006 and have three children, two boys and a girl together.

BBNaija’s Vee finally confirms break up with Neo

2021 Big Brother Nigeria BBNaija housemate, Victoria Adeyeye, popularly called Vee, has finally confirmed that her relationship with her fellow housemate Neo, her colleague, is over.

The 24-year-old made this statement via an Instagram post she made on Friday. She wrote, “strong and single,” sharing a stunning picture of herself.

During the show, the former lovebirds left tongues wagging on several occasions over their romantic displays in the ‘Lockdown’ house. They had also celebrated themselves with lovely notes and photos on the occasion of their birthdays.

A few months after the show ended, rumours swirled that their relationship had crashed. The pair, however, didn’t react to the rumours.

Fela inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Afro-beat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been inducted into the 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame. The organizers released the list on Twitter on Monday. This is Kuti’s second nomination. The music legend was nominated last year.

Other nominees include Indie auteur Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, hip-hop star Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, Judas Priest, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, and pop singer Carly Simon.

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia, started in January 2021 to honour African Americans with a monument for their achievements in entertainment.

The walk of fame is located in the historic Downtown Atlanta area, on the sidewalks of Martin Luther King, Jr Drive, and Northside Drive.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide others honoured with Twitter customised emoji

Music stars Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and Burna Boy, have been honoured with a customised GOAT emoji from Twitter.

G.O.A.T is an acronym for ‘Greatest Of All Time’ is commonly used in sports when referring to players who are widely considered the most talented.

The goat symbol appears when these celebrities are trending on Twitter or when their names are searched with a hashtag symbol.

Also, some of Big Brother Naija’s reality stars like Laycon, Tacha, and Maria Chike were honoured with the GOAT emoji.

These celebrities have become trending topics on the social media platform as fans continue to tweet about them.

Evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine – Nigerian celebrities tells FG

Movie stars Williams Uchemba and Georgina Onuoha has called on Nigeria’s Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians living in Ukraine and Russia.

Mrs. Onuoha, who took to her Instagram post, wrote,” To all Nigerians living or studying in both Russia 🇷🇺 and Ukraine, please stay safe. Seek shelter in your embassy and if our good-for-nothing country, Nigeria, is not protecting you, go to the UN peacekeeping offices near you. Please shelter in place because this is not looking good.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. @prof osinbajo and @muhammadubuhari evacuate Nigerians Students in Ukraine and Russia Now.”

Also, Mr. Uchemba took to his Instagram story to appeal to the government.

“I call on the Nigerian government and the bodies responsible for such a situation to start evacuating our people from Ukraine. Any Nigerian passport holder (either legal stay or illegal stay documents) Should be evaluated. Let’s stop embarrassing ourselves further in front of the world.”

Nigerian pop star, Davido was also not left out. Recently, the music star in London also tweeted, ‘Pray for UA.’

Why I was absent from court – Jaruma explains.

Famous sex therapist Hauwa Muhammad, the controversial sex therapist known as Jaruma, has opened up on her absence at the upper area court in Zuba, Abuja, for her ongoing trial.

The police had earlier charged Jaruma with false news publication, intimidation, and defamation of character after a petition was submitted by Ned Nwoko, the billionaire businessman, the husband of her ex-friend, Regina Daniel.

Jaruma was arraigned in January, and the court had granted her bail — after she had spent four days in prison. However, when the hearing of the case resumed on Wednesday, Jaruma was absent in the court, thereby stalling the trial.

Bobrisky drags Edun into fight with James Brown

Controversial crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju, known as Bobrisky, has dragged media personality Denrele Edun into his messy drama with fellow crossdresser James Brown.

The controversy between Bobrisky and James Brown spurred up after the latter, who is currently in the United Kingdom, claimed he has gained admission into one of the universities in the country.

James Brown disclosed this via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 22, celebrating his 22nd birthday.

James Brown had shared a video of himself giving a classroom presentation, noting that he decided to give himself a university education for his birthday gift.

Reacting to this, fans took to social media to throw shades at Bobrisky, comparing him to James Brown and questioning his educational background. Responding to the criticisms, Bobrisky claimed he graduated from Lagos.

“I graduated from University of Lagos 2015/2016. I’m sure you were still in primary school then. Na me una wan use learn cruise I will teach you all.”

Still angered by the comparisons, the crossdresser on Wednesday, February 23, bragged that he paved the way for other crossdressers in Nigeria, except for Denrele Edun. The latter, according to him, crawled his way into the industry.

He said: “If there is one thing I’m proud of, it’s that I did the walking so that others can fly. Some of you need to go to school. Cos I said walked you people are talking about Denrele. Did Denrele walk or carwl?”