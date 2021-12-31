Over the past 12 months, Nigeria has mourned the screen stars, clerics, and musicians like Sound Sultan, Rachel Oniga, TB Joshua and many others.

As the year nears its close, here is a reminder of some of the well-known people who died in 2021 and who will forever be missed.

Sound Sultan

Died: July 11, 2021

Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, was a multi-talented artist, rapper, actor, model, curator, comedian and songwriter.

He died on July 11, after a long-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He was 45.

More than 20 years after he launched his music career.

The ace musician remained relevant in the industry even in death. He released his eighth album, ‘8th World Wonder’ in May 2020.

His legacy will no doubt remain cherished.

Prophet TB Joshua

Died: June 5, 2021.

Prophet TB Joshua’s death was one that shocked the entire nation.

The popular Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Joshua, popularly called T.B. Joshua died on June 5, at age 57 a few days to his 58th birthday.

TB Joshua’s death was officially announced through his church’s Facebook page ‘The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)’. It was reported that the philanthropic pastor died after a church service.

He was buried on July 9, at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)’, Lagos.

Baba Suwe

Died: November 22, 2021

Babatunde Omidina, popular as Baba Suwe, was born on August 22, 1958. He was a legendary actor and comedian. The news of his death was announced by his son, Adesola Omidina.

Mr Omidina began acting in 1971 but was shot into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan, which was produced by Obalende. He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997.

The comic actor suffered a partial stroke since his ordeal with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency 10 years ago. He died on November 22, 2021.

Rachael Oniga

Died: July 30, 2021

Rachel Oniga, born on May 23, 1957, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

Ms Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films both English and Yoruba movies alike, Her first movie titled ‘Onome’. Her debut Yoruba movie was ‘Owo Blow’.

The news of her death was announced by Toyin Odusote, her elder sister.

She died of heart-related issues.

Before her death, she was recently featured in ‘Progressive Tailor’s club’ and ‘A Naija Christmas’.

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya

Died: November 9, 2021.

Rosemary Simangele, fondly called Pastor Nomthi, died on November 9, at age 47, after battling cancer for two years.

She was an educationist, life coach, writer, and senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Church.

The news of her death which came as a shock to Nigerians was announced by her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, via his official Instagram page.

She was famous for her critically acclaimed children’s book, ‘No! Don’t Touch Me There’.

Sir Victor Uwaifo

Died: August 28, 2021

The versatile artist was born March 1, 1941, and was best known for being a musician, writer, sculptor, multi-instrumentalist and a university lecturer.

The music legend was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs for ‘Guitar boy,” Arabade’, ‘Ekassa series’ and ‘Akwete music.’

He was recognised as Nigeria’s most educated performing music legend and artist with a PhD in architectural sculpture.

His nephew, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, broke the news of his death on his Facebook page. He died on August 28, at the age of 80.

Dokta Frabz

Died: February 26, 2021

Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro, popularly known as Dr Frabz, hailed from Ekiti State.

He started off working for Don Jazzy and D’Banj Mo’ Hits Records in 2006, before he became a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

He moved to Maryland, U. S. where he lived until his death.

Dr Frabz, who is known for working with Wizkid, Omawumi, Davido and the late Dagrin, died in the United States.

Sam Obiago

Died: December 23, 2021

Veteran actor Sam Obiago popular as Daddy Sam died on December 23, 2021.

Obiago had a career in the banking sector before he quit banking for acting.

Obiago started acting in Nollywood movies in 2013 and has risen to be one of the star actors in the Nigerian movie industry.

He was Bilingual (French and English) and often played the role of Kings, fatherly roles in movies.

Bruno Iwuoha

Died: April 10, 2021

Veteran Nollywood actor was born on October 6, 1952, He was an actor of vast credit, popular for his grey hair.

Mr Iwuoha died at age of 68, on April 10, after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

Karibi Fubara

Died: December 15, 2021

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara died December 15, 2021, after battling cancer.

The actor’s sister, Stella Fubarai, announced his death via her Twitter page, leaving his fans and followers sorrowful.

Mr Karibi, who married a popular Nollywood stylist and costumier, Yolanda Okereke, in December 2018, was famous for his outstanding roles in ‘Smart Money Woman’ (2021) and ‘God Calling’ (2018).

Jim-Lawson Maduike

Died: January 9, 2021.

Veteran actor, Jim- Lawson Maduike died on January 9, 2021.

He was a broadcaster but joined the film industry in 2004 where he starred in several films. Some of his memorable roles were in movies like ‘My Conscience’, ‘The Trust’, ‘Queen of Aso Rock’, ‘Lust for lust’, ‘Atonement’ and ‘National Cake’.

Sadiq Daba

Died: March 3, 2021

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, Sadiq Daba had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow.

In 2017, the ace broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This was coming barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukaemia. Daba’s last movie appearance was in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ which was released in October 2020.

On March 3, Sadiq was announced dead at Ayinke general hospital, Ikeja.

Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Died: Died: January 5, 2021

Veteran Yoruba actress, Folake Aremu popularly called Orisabunmi, died on January 5, 2021.

Her death, which threw the theatre industry into sadness, was confirmed by a family source.

The late actress achieved fame in the 80s when she starred in the TV series Arelu, alongside her ex-husband and the likes of Fadeyi Oloro.

Yussuf Grillo

Died: August 23, 2021

Yusuf Grillo, an artist considered one of Nigeria’s outstanding and academically trained painters, also passed on this year.

Shortly before his death, a video of the late actor, looking really sick, lying in his bed and seeking financial assistance surfaced online.

The Owerri- born actor died after being ill for months without funds to cater for his health.

His career spanned over two decades and saw him feature in over 300 movies likes ‘Queen of Hasso Rock’, ‘Wasted Effort’, ‘Pay Day’, ‘Lacrima’, ‘Stoneface in Love’, ‘Givers Never Lack’, ‘His Majesty’, and ‘Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu vet,’.

Obama DMW

Died: June 29, 2021

Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW, a personal aide of Nigerian music star, Davido, died after complaining of breathing difficulty.

He passed away at Ever-care hospital in Lekki, Lagos, a few hours after driving himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

He, unfortunately, gave up the ghost despite getting attended to by the doctors on duty.

Until his death, Obama DMW was the founder and CEO of Obama Music Worldwide (OMW) record label.

This news came barely six months after Davido lost his personal bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay).

Ada Jesus

Died: April 21, 2021

A popular Nigeria comedienne, Ada Jesus, whose real name is Mmesoma Mercy Obi, died after battling kidney disease for about a year.

She made the news when rumoured to have fallen sick because she attacked a certain Chi Marine Temple, Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie and Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry Inc fondly called Indabosky, in her comedy skit.

The Kwara born thespian’s death came only months after the death of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, who died on September 17, 2020.

They were married for 36 years.

She was famous for playing the role of a priestess with magical powers expressed in incantations and some other mysterious manifestations and these have endeared her to many viewers for many years.

Bolaji Rosiji

Died: December 5,2021

The ex-president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Bolaji Rosiji, died at 56.

Until his death, Rosiji was the Founder of Gaurapad Charities founded in 2004, ex-PMAN president and the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO).

The late entertainer and former monk died in Lagos after a brief illness.