Members of the Everlasting Arms Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG_TEAP) held their annual Xmas Carol over the weekend in Abuja.
The event witnessed musical presentations from the men, women and children groups of the church including invited parishes of the RCCG in Abuja.
The event also afforded the members an opportunity to take stock of their activities during the year in a relaxed atmosphere.
