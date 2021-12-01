Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde ‘K1 De Ultimate’ on Tuesday berated his band boys “for turning themselves into a nuisance” at a public function, where he was billed to be honoured.

The ceremony, held at the events centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, was designed by the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria(FIBAN). It was tagged ‘Time Out With the Broadcasters’ in honour of the musician.

The band boys spoke at the top of their voices at the event and their noise did not go unnoticed by the Fuji musician: he sent them a note urging them to lower their tones.

The note did not reduce the noise in the room.

So, when K1 was asked a question at the gathering, he seized the opportunity to vent his anger at his ‘boys’.

He noted that despite sending them three warning notes to lessen their noise, they ignored him.

‘I am disappointed in all of you,” the musician addressed them. “While the programme is ongoing, you kept on making noise, and on three occasions I sent warning messages to you, yet you did not heed, you are a disgrace.”

“Even for the fact that you are aware that, I, as your boss is being honoured, that should guide you to respect me and the guests. If you think you disgraced me, you only disgraced yourselves.”

K1, who noted that he is a disciplinarian, said he would never condone indiscipline. He then ordered the eviction of one of the band boys from the hall.