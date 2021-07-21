ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of THISDAY newspaper, Eniola Bello, has remarried.

Mr Bello, one of the nation’s most respected journalists, wedded Ayobami at a short and exclusive wedding which was held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Lagos on Wednesday.

Emeka Oparah, Airtel’s Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR, who attended the wedding, shared photos from the ceremony on Facebook.

‘‘This evening at Eni-B and Ayobami’s wedding party in Lagos. Few were called and even fewer were chosen for the exclusive, classy yet simple event. May the Great Architect of the Universe shower His manifold blessings upon their marriage. Amen!,’’ Mr Oparah’s post read.

Mr Bello’s wife of 23 years, Olufunke, passed over two years ago.

He announced the news of her death in a statement.

She died on June 4, 2019, at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom after a ‘‘three-year titanic battle with breast cancer’’

Nothing much is known about Ayobami, Mr Bello’s new wife at this time.