A former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Denja Abdullahi, on Thursday at a literary event in Abuja explained why the writers union ran into a succession crisis shortly after he left office.

Mr Abdullahi said his exemplary performance while in office made aspiring successors, both legitimate and illegitimate, battle to take over from him.

He said this at a session new which had in attendance many members of ANA, the literati, academia, civil servants and friends of Mr Abdullahi.

The theme of the event was tagged: Leadership and Institutional Building in the Creative Industry and had a rich panel made up of distinguished literary figures on the nation’s landscape.

The panellists at the event included Mike Ekuno, of the National Film and Video Censors Board; Patrick Nwagbo of the National Institute of Cultural Orientation and Lois Otse, a former caretaker lead in ANA, Abuja.

The event specifically served as a platform for unveiling a rich compilation of writings in honour of Mr Denja and his activities: Of foot-soldiers and hybrid visions: Festschrift in honour of Denja Abdullahi, a 736-pages book edited by Ezechi Onyerionwu, Ismaila Bala and Chinyere Egbuta.

Premium Times reported exclusively the succession battle that attended the exit of Mr Abdullahi as the immediate past president of the ANA.