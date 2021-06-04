ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian singer, Omawumi Magbele aka Omawumi, has revealed that she was a single parent for four years before she married her ‘baby daddy’.

She made the disclosure when she appeared on Your View, a TVC programme on Thursday while discussing if it was morally right for a woman to decide to have kids out of wedlock.

The wonder woman crooner said being a baby mama was her choice before her husband decided to walk her down the aisle even though she did not know what influenced his decision.

“I was a baby mama for four years before baba Kamila decided to marry me, I don’t know why, maybe he thought about it.

“I was a baby mama for four years and I said I don’t want to marry until we are good and ready,” she said.

The artiste stressed that nobody has the right to question a women’s decision whether to birth a child outside of marriage adding that the decision to have a child should be borne out of love.

The mother of two wedded her heartthrob, Tosin Yusuf, in a traditional ceremony at her hometown in Warri, Delta State.

Her colleague and friend, Waje, took to her Instagram handle to share photos the caption “It’s really an emotional day for me! My wonder geh! She’s ready… my dearest sister OMAWUMI MEGBELE becomes #OfficiallyMrsY #TOY18 is fully activated!!! #DestinationWARRI #WARRIwarrido.”

They had earlier in 2015 at an Ikoyi Registry exchanged marital vows.

The songstress rose to prominence through the Nigerian Idol reality show, an offshoot of the Idol franchise.

Omawumi alongside Waje, Bez, Lynxxx, and Flavour was unveiled as a new set of “ambassadors” that will represent the company in publicity and advertising campaigns in 2013.

The ‘baby mama’ trend has gradually find its way into the Nigerian culture with celebrities being the arrow heads.