Nigerian Idol hopeful, Daniel, has exited the competition. He was eliminated on Monday night.

During the live show, each contestant proved their musical grit as they performed their favourite hits from the year they were born.

Beyonce Ajomiwe opened the stage with her delivery of “Unfaithful”, a hit song by Rihanna’s in 2004.

One of the judges, DJ Sose, noted that she managed her breath control well but his colleague, Seyi Shay, believes that she could have performed better with another hit song in her year of birth.

Ms Ajomiwe’s performance was followed by Comfort’s.

The panel were enthralled by Comfort’s stage performance of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” She was, however, advised to work on few things which included her vocals and stage presence.

Three contestants, Atela Francis, Faith Jason and Akunna stunned the judges.

While Francis’ soulful performance of Bryan Adams’ rock classic “Please Forgive Me” prompted a comment from a judge, Obi Asika that Francis had just delivered a stadium worthy performance.

Faith also went all out to impress the judges. His song choice, “You Are Not Alone” was a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson. DJ Sose described him as the ‘total package’.

Akunna received a standing ovation from the judges who commended his vocal ability and stage act when he sang LeAnn Rimes’ 1997 hit, “How Do I Live”.

Fans favourite, Kingdom rendered, “Unbreak my heart” by Toni Braxton.

Emmanuel closed the night with a stellar performance of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose”.

According to him, he chose the song because he read fans’ comments, asking him to be expressive and this was his response.

Vocal Seyi Shay, one of the three judges, said that this week’s performance was a step up from last week’s.