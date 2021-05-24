ADVERTISEMENT

Following unprofessional conduct on social media, the umbrella body of Yoruba actors and filmmakers, TAMPAN, has suspended Nkechi Blessing and Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miami from appearing on movie sets indefinitely.

Ms Blessing became embroiled in a social media spat with Lege Miami because he appeared sympathetic to Baba Ijesha’s plight.

Lege Miami shared two videos (now deleted) captioned “say no to rape” on Instagram to urge social media commentators to stay calm and await the court’s verdict.

He, however, apologised after being dragged by fans and some of his colleagues, including Ms Blessing.

The show of shame got heated when Ms Blessing told her colleague to “shut the fuck off already.” He replied, “Nkechi Blessing, you dey mad” and they went back and forth hurling insults at each other.

In a live video chat with Yomi Fabiyi, Lege Miami reminded Ms Blessing that he is her senior colleague and deserves some respect.

He also advised her to concentrate on making movies to gain popularity.

TAMPAN

Damola Olatunji, chairman of the TAMPAN Guild of Directors, in a statement on Monday, “decreed” that no director from the association must engage the services of the two actors adding that failure to obey the directive would attract punitive measures.

“The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly acts, exchange of detrimental verbal utterances, and other acts that are causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in general.

“All Guilds under TAMPAN has been directed to henceforth desist from having professional dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde (Lege) until further notice in accordance with the directive from our parent body, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) concerning the show of shame currently going on between two practitioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image,” the statement read.

TAMPAN’s statement did not deter Ms Blessing from confronting her colleague.

In a video on her page, she said, referring to Lege Maimi, “My attention got really expensive… I don’t give it to classless idiots.” She also advised him to enroll in an English class to better his communication skills.

Since April 22, 2021, when PREMIUM TIMES reported the rape incident, Baba Ijesha has faced some serious backlash and lost all goodwill.

However, a few of his colleagues, who many have described as rape apologists, have thrown their weight behind the embattled actor while some appear to sit on the fence.

Baba Ijesha was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghre on May 17 on health grounds but his team of lawyers has said he will be released on Monday because he has met his bail conditions.