A CCTV footage of the embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, kissing and fondling sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl whom he allegedly raped surfaced online on Sunday morning.

The eight-minute long footage which PREMIUM TIMES viewed, sees the actor licking and sucking the fingers of his victim.

He could also be seen caressing the minor’s legs and thighs in the video while the identity of the minor was concealed.

The actor would later lift his victim’s dress as he further caressed her body.

From the footage assessed, there was no part that showed the actor raping the minor.

It is, however, unclear what would have transpired in the remaining 22-minute footage which hasn’t been made public.

This newspaper has also confirmed that the footage which was posted online on Sunday was not the full version of the 30-minute-long video.

Outcry

Since the story of Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape mess came to the fore in April, many, including his fans and colleagues doubted the reports and asked to see the CCTV footage which implicated him.

The clamour for the release of the CCTV evidence became stronger on Thursday night after Princess hosted an Instagram live chat where she revealed that she ‘‘watched Baba Ijesha molest and lick my daughter non-stop for 30 minutes on the CCTV.”

The comedienne said she painfully monitored on her mobile phone how “he licked her from head to toe for thirty minutes. How many adults can stomach that? and was doing all sorts that I can’t even say.”

Confession

Parts of the scenes of the alleged sexual assault released Thursday showed how the comic actor allegedly caught pant down, sitting on the floor, and pleading for forgiveness while being questioned by Princess and other people.

In the two-minute video, Baba Ijesha could be seen and repeatedly heard echoing, “Please forgive me, I won’t do it again.”

He said, ‘‘please forgive me, I know I have hurt you, but please forgive me. I know I have done something wrong, please forgive me because of God, I’m begging you. You will never be put to shame. I don’t know what came over me, if you must take me away, please let me kill myself, please,… Have mercy on me, I said I’m sorry.”

When asked why he sexually harassed the minor for seven years, Baba Ijesha repeatedly said, “I’m very sorry.”

Update

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has said Baba Ijesha is currently in custody for alleged sexual assault and not rape as it is currently being bandied.

The CP said this at a press briefing which was held at the Lagos Police Command on Thursday.

On, April 22, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State police command arrested the actor for allegedly raping a minor.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly began sexually assaulting the victim, 14 since she was 7 years of age.

