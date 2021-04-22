ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, popularly known as Pankeeroy.

Pankeeroy, who boasts over 500,000 Instagram followers, was arrested alongside 34 others suspects for their alleged involvement in a computer-related fraud in Lagos.

They were arrested on Wednesday at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Pankeeroy joins the long list of Nigerian Instagram celebrities including Adeherself and Mompha who have been arrested by EFCC in recent times.

Until his arrest, Pankeeroy, who claimed to have gone into Bitcom scam after he suffered depression, had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using a platform called bitcoincoretrading.com .

The anti-graft agency said he uses the platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Upon his arrest, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000 (Thirty-six Million Naira) was recovered from him.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect has N22, 300, 000. 00 (Twenty- two Million, Three Hundred Naira ) worth of Bitcoin in his blocked chain account.

The other suspects are Chinedu Omesu Christian, Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka AnieboRichard, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael and Adekanbi Elijah Adeola.

Others are Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore Iyaniwura, Efunnuga Dmilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon,Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi, and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde, Orapitan Yomi Segun and Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale.

Also arrested was Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel,Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare,Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects, Christian, allegedly defrauded an aged Asian-American lady of over $475, 000.

In his statement to the Commission, Christian confessed to have been posing as a certain Dave Federick, a 58- year- old United States national on a mission in Syria.

He said he did that to lure his unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, Iphones, laptop computers, Android and Macbook devices.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.