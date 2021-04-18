ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has narrated how police officers took turns to beat him when he was arrested during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate in February 2021.

Mr Macaroni was among the 40 protesters including passers-by who were

arrested for defying the Lagos State directive against the protest.

They were arraigned before a mobile court in Yaba by the police and later granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with sureties in like sum.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mr Macaroni recounted his experience and revealed that he had filed a lawsuit to that effect in March.

‘‘When I was at Adeniji police station, the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat ‘Mr Macaroni’

They said in my life when next I hear the police, I will run! One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me.”

‘‘Every day, there is always one negative report or the other about the Nigerian Police. The Police have turned themselves into criminals. Robbing us, oppressing us, and doing everything in their power to make life miserable for the average Nigerian.”

“I should promote the same police institution that oppresses Nigerians? The majority of your officers are just there to steal, rob, harass, brutalised and oppress the people. We see it happen every day. You swore an oath to protect. Yet you kill and destroy. Zero consciences!”

The comedian claimed his ordeal inspired him to always use his platform to call out “the evil” in the police.

“That very day, I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the police do. If they can do that to someone people know, imagine what they do to hundreds of thousands of unknown Nigerians. We are in court though. We filed last month. Aluta Continua.”

The comedian, who was also very active during the #EndSARS campaign in October 2020, had earlier disclosed that officers of the Nigerian police beat them up, stripped them, and threatened that they would have been killed if the protest was at night.

He also said he joined the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest despite repeated calls from his father, siblings, and friends not to attend.