Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested a music producer, Imeh Nyong, for alleged internet fraud in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

His arrest comes a day after popular Nigerian rapper, CDQ was arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after ‘loud’, a cannabis variant was found in his possession.

According to NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the rapper was arrested and later granted bail.

Mr Nyong, on the other hand was arrested alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi and Victor Usun.

The suspects, whose ages range between 22 and 25 years, were arrested in an early morning raid at two locations in the state.

The EFCC in a statement said they were arrested based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

While Mr Nwele was arrested at 23 Calabar Itu Road by Urua Ikpa junction, Mr Nyong and the other three were nabbed at 25 Faith Road, Off Ikot Ekpene Road, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Items recovered from them include: one black Lexus E350, an Hp laptop, a Canon 16 Tecno Phone, a Dell laptop and a Samsung S7.

Other recovered items include a Toshiba laptop, an Itell phone, a Samsung S8+, car documents and an International Passport.

The anti-graft agency said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.