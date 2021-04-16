ADVERTISEMENT

For posting a nude photo with her son on social media, a Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo, will be spending three months in prison, a court in Ghana ruled on Friday.

According to BBC pidgin, the court siting in the country’s capital, Accra, reached the judgement to serve as a deterrant to the general public.

The court deferred her sentencing to Friday to allow her undergo a pregnancy test in compliance with the law, however, the test result conducted on the actress whose real name is Rosemond Brown was negative.

The court also said the movie star would serve 90 days in jail concurrently.

The actress who pleaded guilty to the three charges leveled against her reportedly broke down in tears shortly after the court’s verdict on the case.

The charges include publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways that undermines another person’s privacy and integrity, and conduct in any way that undermines another person’s privacy or dignity.

Viral post

In June 2020, the Ghanaian movie star uploaded a controversial nude photo of herself and her son on the occasion of his seventh birthday.

However, she apologised after negative reactions trailed the now deleted post. She explained that the picture was to appreciate motherhood.

“As an artist, whatever I post is an artistic impression. I’m not trying to put porn on my page or playing porn with him. I am so sorry if I hurt anyone with my post this morning. I also want you to know that it wasn’t made with a bad intention,” she had said.

“What I was saying was that, no matter how naked you see your parent, don’t run away from them. Get close to them and cloth them.”

After her guilty plea, she was consequently convicted by Christina Cann, the presiding judge.

Meanwhile, her counsel have indicated that the judgment will be contested at the appeal court.

Ms Poloo’s lawyer, Andrew Vortia, while speaking with journalists said “the child has now been exposed instead of being protected,” explaining that the actress deserved leniency as she was not habitual offender and has shown remorse and deleted the viral post.

Poloo made news headlines in the country when Cardi B visited Ghana and danced with her on stage. Afterwards, the international artiste followed her on Instagram.