A Nigerian rapper and hip hop recording artiste, Tobechukwu Ejiofor a.k.a IllBliss has released a documentary titled ‘The Hero’s Walk.’

The documentary spotlights the Igbo apprenticeship system.

The rapper took to his official Twitter account @illblissgoretti on Thursday to share the video.

He wrote, “The Hero’ Walk by Hero Lager is a documentary on Igbo Apprenticeship System.

According to him, the system had built wealth for many and economic growth for communities and model for entrepreneurship.

“This is the first time a story is told about Igbo apprenticeship and the documentary is chronicle the journey of the average Igbo man into entrepreneurship,” he tweeted.

Ejiofor noted that over the years, the model of entrepreneurship training had formed the integral part of the culture and tradition of the Igbo people which has continued to inspire other regions.

The musician stressed that the dedication to perpetuate the legacy of hand-on training and mentoring has led to successful entrepreneurship in Igbo land.

Nollywood star, Nkem Owoh, who featured in the documentary, described Igbos as unique and hardworking entrepreneurs.

It also featured top Igbo entrepreneurs who discussed how the apprenticeship practice known as ‘Imu Afia’ contributes to the building of business empires.

(NAN)