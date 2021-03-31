In the month of March, Google Nigeria said inquiries about the late Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba and Davido’s role in the Hollywood movie ‘Coming 2 America‘ were among the most-searched terms on its search engine.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Other searches common amongst Nigerians during the month included Rema’s new single Bounce, and English television personality, Piers Morgan leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain following comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The serious business of motherhood and women’s rights, then some light entertainment in the form of movies, music, and celebrities, reflected the mood of Nigerians in March, according to their Google search behaviour.

Interest in motherhood also peaked online during the month as Nigeria celebrated Mothers’ Day on March 14. In Nigeria, this special day, also known as Mothering Sunday, is when Nigerians traditionally honour mothers in appreciation for all they do.

‘Coming 2 America’, the sequel of the American 1988 comedy film ‘Coming to America’ starring Eddie Murphy, also had Nigerians hitting the search key in March.

While the movie featured top names like Arsenio Hall and Wesley Snipes, Nigerians were more interested in the role played by Davido, who made his international debut appearance with a cameo in the film.

There was plenty of interest too for the 2021 Grammy Awards when the 63rd edition held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14.

Afrobeat stars Burna Boy, and Wizkid took home honours, with Burna Boy winning the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice as Tall Album.

Wizkid won the Best Music Video category for his song with Beyoncé, Brown Skin Girl from Lion King.

Searches for the 2021 Grammy Awards by Nigerians reached a high point as people celebrated the wins by Burna Boy and Wizkid, but there was certainly also general interest in the other winners too.

Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second which translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches annually, worldwide.

Live search data is available on the Google Nigeria Trends site.

See the full list of the top trending terms for March:

International Women’s Day

Mother’s Day

Coming to America 2

Grammy Awards 2021

Champions League draw

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sadiq Daba

Obafemi Martins

Rema – Bounce

Piers Morgan

Daddy Freeze