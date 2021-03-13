ADVERTISEMENT

Arise Media Group is set to launch a new streaming service that features all global industry-leading original content productions on March 14.

Arise Media Group is the owner of the popular Arise TV.

The streaming service which has been named ARISEPLAY is described as “the best in worldwide entertainment” and features productions across the globe.

The service, which runs on an app that can be downloaded via the play store and on IOS, has been designed using the best-in-class algorithms and AI technology that will automatically determine the options that suit each subscriber’s profile, and alert them when there is new content.

According to a statement by Sakina Renneye, brand and marketing lead of Arise Media, the group partners SONY pictures, FilmOne, and independent producers, and will ensure that “subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic’”.

“ARISEPLAY’s exclusive agreement with the likes of SONY Pictures, FilmOne, and other independent producers, will ensure that our subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic, all at the ease of their fingertips. Never before seen exclusives, including an all-access pass to all the Behind-the-Scene actions and interviews in the run-up to the release of some of the world’s biggest movies,” the statement said.

“This distinctive streaming service will be combined with linear channels in the UK, Europe and Africa which will enable the unparalleled delivery of hundreds of titles in different categories that include Blockbusters, TV Series, Kids Programming, Comedy, Live Entertainment, as well as the best in Fashion, Music and much more. ARISEPLAY will be Home Entertainment like you’ve never seen it before.

“In the Playroom, described as the place where “the stars come out to play”, you will be able to engage with some of the biggest names in music and comedy and listen to some of their current as well as yet-to-be-released productions.

“ARISEPLAY has been carefully curated for a discerning global audience that is looking for exciting, sharp, and sagacious viewing choices that are not available elsewhere.

“The ARISEPLAY App has been designed using best-in-class algorithms and AI technology that will automatically determine the options that suit each subscriber’s profile, alert them when there is new content, provide special playback options and optimised viewing to limit the amount of data required to stream. We are also offering a 30-day free trial to give our subscribers a chance to experience the magic.”