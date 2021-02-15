Def Jam Recordings, in conjunction with Def Jam Africa, on Monday, announced the release of ‘Rhythms of Zamunda,’ the original soundtrack of the sequel of Eddie’s Murphy’s 1988 classic, ‘Coming 2 America’.

The announcement comes a week after the movie’s official trailer was released.

The collection features original songs from African artists including Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Tekno, and Larry Gaga.

Def Jam Recordings and Def Jam Africa said the soundtrack is inspired by the highly anticipated sequel to legacy comedy ‘Coming 2 America.’

It is set for release on March 5, 2021, the same day the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime.

Leading the project is Def Jam Recording artist and South Africa’s most-streamed artiste Nasty C.

The 16-track compilation was curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini.

“It was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora,” said Dlamini.

“The film franchise is tongue-in-cheek but conveys a rich quality of life in Africa. That is reflected in the music on Rhythms of Zamunda. We wanted to represent some of the sounds that are relevant, impactful, and current on the continent”.

He also described the soundtrack as a Pan-African project that bridges the distance between countries and cultures.

The record also boasts of contributions from the late DJ Arafat from Côte d’Ivoire, Prince Kaybee and Msaki of South Africa, and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

Black & White – Nasty C ft. Ari Lennox

Owo Ni Koko – Larry Gaaga & Umuobiligbo

Magnet – Locko

Skeletun – Tekno

Overdue – Tellaman Feat. Sha Sha & Oxlade

Jiggy Bop – Alpha P & TMXO

Dosabado – DJ Arafat

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee Feat. Msaki

Dangerous Love – Tiwa Savage (DJ Ganyani Amapiano Radio Edit Remix)

Moya Omubi – Th&o.

Hallelujah – Diamond Platnumz Feat. Morgan Heritage

Ye Mama – Toofan Feat. Fally Ipupa

Ain’t It True – Bonj

Loke Loke – Gemini Major Feat. ANATII

Shesha – De Mthuda & Njelic

Everything – Ricky Tyler

Coming 2 America

The full cast includes Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. It also stars John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The sequel is set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda and it sees the newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure.

They traverse the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The upcoming romantic comedy scripted by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield promises the much-anticipated reunion of stars from the original movie that stole hearts in the 80s.