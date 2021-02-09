ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigerian child superstars have bagged nominations in the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards under the favourite African social media star category.

They are Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian internet group that recreates and mimic multi-million dollar music videos and Hollywood trailers, and 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella.

Ikorodu Bois comprises three brothers, Babatunde Sanni, 23, Muiz Sanni,16, Malik Sanni, 10; and their cousin, Fawas Aina, 13. They earned an invite to the world premiere of Netflix action thriller, ‘Extraction 2′ after making a remake of the first trailer.

Emmanuella, on the other hand, caused a buzz on social media recently when she revealed that she has built her mother a house. She is Nigeria’s biggest child YouTuber and comedienne.

It is indeed a big one for the kids as they’ve been making rounds for years in and out of the country.

The awards, which are strictly by voting, see them battle it along with five others.

They were nominated alongside Bonang (South Africa), Ghetto kids (Uganda), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), and Wain Van Den Berg (South Africa).

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

Usually held on a Saturday night in late March or early April, the show honours the year’s biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Teni and DJ Cuppy both bagged nominations for the Favourite African Star and Social Media Star respectively at the 2020 edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The duo, however, lost to multiple award-winning South African rapper and singer, Sho Madjozi.