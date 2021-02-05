ADVERTISEMENT

Internet Television Service provider Showmax says it will be streaming “I Am LAYCON”, a television show, in the U.K., France, Italy Australia and 23 other countries outside Africa.

Showmax’s Public Relations Officer in Nigeria, Onna Okafor, who made the disclosure on Friday in Lagos said the company’s first Nigerian original series, I Am LAYCON, would be launched on February 11, 2021 on its platform.

It said showmax subscribers in the U.K., Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries would be able to stream the programme in addition to the series available across Africa.

I Am LAYCON will feature 10 episodes in total, with the first five episodes available to binge on Showmax from February 11, 2021 and the next five from March 4, 2021.

“I Am LAYCON will follow Big Brother Naija winner Laycon Agbeleshe as he settles into a life of stardom and chases his music career after the BBNaija House.

“The show will feature cameos from fellow former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, including Lilo Aderogba and Victoria Adeyele, a.k.a. Vee,” it said.

On the move to make “I Am LAYCON available to an international audience, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive Officer of General Entertainment and Connected Video, said: “Big Brother Naija has a huge diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house.

“With the launch of his own reality show, it is important to us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible.

“We believe in the power of African stories and are leading the way in making sure that they can be enjoyed by the diaspora and a growing international audience who we believe, will love Laycon’s universal story.”

Speaking on his experience starring in his very own reality show, Laycon said “Music, family and friendship are extremely important to me and I am excited that my fans around the world can join me as I explore these different sides of me on I Am LAYCON.

The full list of countries outside of Africa where I Am LAYCON will be available for streaming includes: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy.

Others are: Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olamilekan Agbeleshe, known professionally as “LAYCON” is a Nigerian media personality, rapper, singer and songwriter, who emerged winner of Big Brother Naija, season 5.

He is currently the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State, a position he resumed on October 6, 2020.

(NAN)