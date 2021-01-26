ADVERTISEMENT

Funke Akindele-Bello’s ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ has been named the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time after raking in more than N468 million at the box office in one month.

This is according to figures released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) on Tuesday.

The film, which is currently on the fifth week of its theatrical run, occupied the number one spot at the Box Office in the first four weeks of its release.

It has so far grossed N468,036,300 in cinema revenues thereby emerging the highest grossing Nollywood film ever.

With this development, the movie has officially broken a four-year record previously held by Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 Comedy movie” The Wedding Party”. ‘The Wedding Party’ made N453,000,000 at the box office.

The feat is rather surprising given the effect of the pandemic on the Nigerian film industry for the better part of 2020 and the uncertainty that trailed the reopening of cinemas in Nigeria.

Reacting to the announcement, Akindele shared a video on Instagram where she broke the news to her husband and they started dancing to live music from Puffy Tee who also produced the ‘Askamaya Anthem’, the movie’s official soundtrack.

Released on Christmas Day in 2020, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ is a sequel to Omo Ghetto which debuted a decade ago. It tells the story of twin sisters Lefty and Ayomide who live different lives after being separated in their formative years but reunited as adults by series of twists.

In this sequel, the focus is on Lefty’s struggles and the comfort availed to her by her adopted mother, the more organised life of her twin sister and her affinity for the ghetto.

The movie stars Tina Mba, Femi Jacob, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Zubby Micheal, Alex Ekubo, Mercy Aigbe, Akah Nnani and Nancy Isime. It also had Funke Akindele-Bello, Adebayo Salami, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas reprising their roles.

‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ is also the first Nollywood film to be screened in the United Arab Emirates.